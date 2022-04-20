fb-pixel Skip to main content

About the Emancipator

Just as 19th-century antislavery publications reframed and amplified the quest for abolition, The Emancipator centers critical voices, debates, and evidence-based opinion to reframe the national conversation on racial equity and hasten a more racially just society.

We put journalists, scholars, and community members into conversation, showcasing missing and underamplified voices — past and present — demonstrating how they reveal the way forward. America’s tendency toward anti-Blackness compels us to dissect and decode the structural underpinnings of white supremacy, which endanger us all. Whether an individual is Asian, Latino, Native American, Black, or White, when the nation is pressed to live up to its ideals by addressing people underserved and abused by social policy and laws, history shows everyone benefits.

