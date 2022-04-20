1.1 By using The Emancipator (the “Site,” “we,” or “us”), the Site’s applications, or any of the features of the Site, including but not limited to RSS, API, software and other downloads (collectively, “the Services”), you are agreeing to comply with the following Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

1.2 We may change, add or remove portions of these Terms of Service at any time, which shall become effective immediately upon posting. It is your responsibility to review these Terms of Service prior to each use of the Site and by continuing to use this Site, you agree to any changes.

1.3 We may change, suspend or discontinue any aspect of the Services at any time, including the availability of any Services feature, database, or content. We may also impose limits on certain features and services or restrict your access to parts or all of the Services without notice or liability.

2. CONTENT ON THE SERVICES

2.1 The contents of the Services, including the Site, are intended for your personal, noncommercial use. All materials published on the Services (including, but not limited to news articles, photographs, images, illustrations, audio clips and video clips, also known as the “Content”) are protected by copyright, and owned or controlled by The Boston Globe, Boston University, or the party credited as the provider of the Content. You shall abide by all additional copyright notices, information, or restrictions contained in any Content accessed through the Services.

2.2 The Services and Content are protected by copyright pursuant to U.S. and international copyright laws. Unless otherwise authorized by law, you may not modify, publish, transmit, participate in the transfer or sale of, reproduce (except as provided in Section 2.3 of these Terms of Service), create new works from, distribute, perform, display, or in any way exploit, any of the Content or the Services (including software) in whole or in part.

2.3 You may download or copy the Content and other downloadable items displayed on the Services for personal use only, provided that you maintain all copyright and other notices contained therein. Copying or storing of any Content for other than personal use is expressly prohibited without prior written permission from the Site or the copyright holder identified in the copyright notice contained in the Content.

3. ACCESS AND AVAILABILITY OF SERVICES AND LINKS

We may include links to other websites, resources, or sponsors. We are not responsible for the availability of these outside resources, or their contents. Please direct any concerns regarding any external link to that site administrator.

4. REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES

4.1 THE SERVICES ARE DISTRIBUTED ON AN “AS IS” BASIS WITHOUT WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, WARRANTIES OF TITLE OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. YOU HEREBY ACKNOWLEDGE THAT USE OF THE SERVICES IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK.

4.2 You hereby indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Site, The Boston Globe, and Boston University and all officers, directors, owners, agents, information providers, affiliates, licensors and licensees (collectively, the “Indemnified Parties”) from and against any and all liability and costs, including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys’ fees, incurred by the Indemnified Parties in connection with any claim arising out of any breach by you of these Terms of Service. You shall cooperate as fully as reasonably required in the defense of any such claim. We reserve the right, at our own expense, to assume the exclusive defense and control of any matter subject to indemnification by you.

5. COMMUNICATIONS

5.1 In the event you provide your email to us, we may e-mail you for the purpose of informing you of changes or additions to the Services. In addition, we may contact you via e-mail regarding your participation in user surveys, asking for feedback on current Services or prospective products and services. This information will be used to improve the Services and better understand our users, and any information we obtain in such surveys will not be shared with third parties, except in aggregate form. For more information on how we collect and store your information, please read our Privacy Policy.

5.2 We reserve the right to disclose information about your usage and demographics, provided that it will not reveal your personal identity in connection with the disclosure of such information.

6. SOFTWARE LICENSES

You shall have no rights to any proprietary software and related documentation, or any enhancements or modifications thereto, provided to you in order to access the Services (“Software”). You may not sublicense, assign or transfer any licenses granted by the Site, and any attempt at such sublicense, assignment or transfer shall be null and void. You may make one copy of such software for archival purposes only. You may not otherwise copy, distribute, modify, reverse engineer, or create derivative works from Software.

7. MISCELLANEOUS

7.1 These Terms of Service shall be construed and enforced in accordance with Massachusetts law. Any action to enforce these Terms of Service shall be brought in the federal or state courts located in Boston.

7.2 Notwithstanding any of the foregoing, nothing in these Terms of Service will serve to preempt the promises made in our Privacy Policy.

7.3 Correspondence should be sent to admin@theemancipator.org.

7.4 You agree to report any violations of the Terms of Service to us as soon as you become aware of them. In the event you have a claim of copyright infringement with respect to material that is contained in the Services, please notify admin@theemancipator.org (You may use this e-mail address for general questions as well.)

7.5 If you believe that your work has been copied on the Site in a way that constitutes copyright infringement, please provide us with all of the following information:

physical or electronic signature of the person authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive copyright that is allegedly infringed;

description of the copyrighted work that you claim has been infringed;

description of where the material that you claim is infringing is located on the Site;

your address, telephone number, and email address and all other information reasonably sufficient to permit us to contact you;

statement by you that you have a good faith belief that the disputed use is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law;

statement by you, made under penalty of perjury, that the above information in your Notice is accurate and that you are the copyright owner or authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.



This Notice should be sent to:

By Mail:

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

1 Exchange Place

Boston, MA 02109

Attn: Copyright Agent c/o Legal Department

DMCA@bostonglobe.com

- and -

Boston University

Office of the General Counsel

125 Bay State Road

Boston, MA 02115