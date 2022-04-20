Ben Affleck and Matt Damon team up for new feature about Nike and Michael Jordan

Oscar Award-winning duo and Cambridge natives Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are reuniting once again, this time for a feature film that will tell the true story of Michael Jordan, Nike, and the sneaker deal that turned them both into cultural icons.

The unnamed project will hail from Amazon Studios and Skydance Sports, which are in the process of finalizing their deal, according to Deadline. Affleck will direct, write, co-star, and produce, while Damon will also star, write, and produce. Mandalay Pictures will produce, as well.

Damon will play former Nike executive Sonny Vaccarro, while Affleck will portray Nike co-founder Phil Knight. The sports marketing drama set in the mid-80s will follow Vaccarro and Knight as they try to get rising basketball superstar Michael Jordan to sign a deal with their shoe company — a longshot effort at the time.