Ben Affleck and Matt Damon team up for new feature about Nike and Michael Jordan

Oscar Award-winning duo and Cambridge natives Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are reuniting once again, this time for a feature film that will tell the true story of Michael Jordan, Nike, and the sneaker deal that turned them both into cultural icons.
The unnamed project will hail from Amazon Studios and Skydance Sports, which are in the process of finalizing their deal, according to Deadline. Affleck will direct, write, co-star, and produce, while Damon will also star, write, and produce. Mandalay Pictures will produce, as well.
Damon will play former Nike executive Sonny Vaccarro, while Affleck will portray Nike co-founder Phil Knight. The sports marketing drama set in the mid-80s will follow Vaccarro and Knight as they try to get rising basketball superstar Michael Jordan to sign a deal with their shoe company — a longshot effort at the time.
The story will follow Vaccarro’s relentless pursuit to sign Jordan, a deal that launched one of the most significant relationships between an athletic brand and an athlete, creating the multibillion-dollar contemporary sneaker company and the Nike Air Jordans seen around the world.
The project will mark the first time Affleck will direct Damon in a film. The pair famously won an Oscar for writing “Good Will Hunting,” which starred Damon with Affleck in a supporting role. The duo also recently partnered up for “The Last Duel,” with Damon again starring, with Affleck in a supporting role. Affleck has previously directed the films “Gone Baby Gone,” “The Town,” “Argo,” and “Live By Night.” He recently starred in “Deep Water,” and will star in upcoming titles “The Flash” and “Hypnotic.” Damon’s upcoming films include “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and “Oppenheimer.”
Affleck and Damon are currently reworking the script for the new project, which was originally titled “Air Jordan,” and penned by Alex Convery. The title was named to the 2021 Black List of the best unproduced screenplays.
