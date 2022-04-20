Boston Symphony Orchestra unveils its 2022-23 season

BSO music director Andris Nelsons will conduct 13 programs including several with music by living composers. They include Iman Habibi, Elizabeth Ogonek, Caroline Shaw, Carlos Simon, and Steven Mackey, whose BSO-commissioned Concerto for Orchestra will receive its premiere. Under Nelsons’s baton, the orchestra will also extend its cycle of Shostakovich symphonies with that composer’s Third and Fifth Symphonies. The ensemble will complete this cycle in its season-closing program featuring the Symphony No. 13, “Babi Yar.”

Next year the Boston Symphony Orchestra will present seven premieres as well as a three-week midseason festival addressing contemporary social issues. The ensemble will also continue its tradition of opera in concert with Act III of Wagner’s “Tannhäuser.” These and other details of the 2022-23 season were announced on April 20.

Advertisement

That score is also one in a grouping of works addressing the theme of “Tragedies of War and Conflict.” Others in this season-spanning series include Osvaldo Golijov’s “Falling Out of Time,” Henryk Gorecki’s Symphony No. 3, and Ella Milch-Sheriff’s “The Eternal Stranger,” which is to receive its American premiere.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The midseason festival — entitled “Voices of Loss, Reckoning, and Hope” and taking place across three weeks of subscription programming in March 2023 — will explore issues of racial justice and women’s rights. It will include Anthony Davis’s clarinet concerto “You Have the Right to Remain Silent,” with soloist Anthony McGill in his BSO debut; Julia Wolfe’s “Her Story,” written to honor the centenary of women’s suffrage and featuring the Boston-based Lorelei Ensemble; and Uri Caine’s “The Passion of Octavius Catto,” inspired by the life of the 19th-century civil rights activist. These works will be led, respectively, by conductors Thomas Wilkins, Giancarlo Guerrero, and André Raphel in his BSO debut. The festival’s themes will be additionally explored through an accompanying series of guest speakers, chamber music, and panel discussions, details of which have not yet been announced.

Advertisement

Composer and conductor Thomas Adès will return to lead his own works alongside Stravinsky’s “Perséphone.” And violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter will join Nelsons and the orchestra for the American premiere of a new Adès work entitled “Air.”

Piano luminary Mitsuko Uchida will partner with Nelsons and the BSO for the first program of a multi-season collaboration on the Beethoven Piano Concertos. Other visiting soloists include pianists Emanuel Ax, Garrick Ohlsson, Yuja Wang, and Lang Lang; violinists Midori, Janine Jansen, and Nicola Benedetti; and cellists Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Gautier Capucon. Conductors making their BSO or subscription debuts include Andrés Orozco-Estrada, Omer Meir Wellber, Karina Canellakis, Lehav Shani, and Earl Lee.

The season opens on Sept. 22 with a Nelsons-led program devoted to music by Bach, Holst, John Williams, and Jessie Montgomery, and featuring pianist Awadagin Pratt in his BSO debut.

Info at www.bso.org; 888-266-1200.

Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.