Dane Cook returns to Boston with something to prove

Now that the special is in the editing process, Cook is set to perform a lot of that material for the last time at the Wang on Saturday. He just turned 50, and he reports he’s in a great space, personally and creatively.

Dane Cook is ready to move on. He’s been ready, he says, for a couple of years now, time he spent preparing for a new special that he says will change comedy. He had planned to record it at the Wang Theatre in Boston last year, but COVID nixed those plans, and he wound up taping it in Los Angeles.

Once a young superstar playing arenas, Cook is happy to have graduated to comedy elder. “The great thing about being the old bull, you don’t get accused of being maybe as braggadocious,” says Cook, who grew up in Arlington. But he’d still like to restate the case for his accomplishments in stand-up. His 2005 album “Retaliation” went double platinum. He sold out some of the biggest venues in the country. His 2009 “ISolated INcident” special was filmed in one complete, uncut shot. He wants to show he can be a force again.

“We changed the landscape of stand-up, my company, with the comedy album,” he says. “We changed the landscape of touring with my touring company. We changed the landscape of [how] arena comedy used to be looked upon by the community, and how that was filmed and presented. I feel like we’re at another place with this [upcoming] special that is going to set the bar in terms of what you should see surrounding a comedian’s performance.”

The way Cook sees it, stand-up comedy has gone from one of the most dynamic things on television to one of the most boring. Stand-up specials are ubiquitous now, and some of them feel very slapped together. Though he is tight-lipped on the details about the finished product, which does not yet have a title, he does say he has worked with a director to develop the particulars about everything from the type of cameras used to the approach in filming the audience. The idea is to move the idea of a special forward, in keeping with how people consume media now.

“It’s not enough to just have the funny person standing on the stage,” he says. “Generationally, the way people are watching things on the go, it has to have a bit more zip. I know that when people see this special, they’re going to say, ‘Oh, OK, I didn’t know that you could do that.’”

In terms of subject matter, Cook says that he is getting more personal, trying to more thoroughly merge his onstage and offstage personae. Some of the material he’ll be presenting in Boston is about the roller coaster ride of his career, including his experiences with anxiety and self-loathing. One bit in particular is about a stalker — Cook says he’s had more than one — he dealt with after he got famous. “I’m sharing this [expletive] epic, unbelievable story of what it was like to deal with somebody who’s threatening to find you and kill you, pretty much on a daily basis,” he says. “And then what happens when that person does find you.”

It may surprise some fans to hear Cook, an energetic performer who can play to the cheap seats in a stadium, label himself as an introvert. That was, he says, part of the tension in his initial desire to be onstage, which was exacerbated by fame. “Being an introvert,” he says, “wanting to be this performer like this whole early part of my life, and then to finally get to a place where people have access to you, when you used to be a person that, I felt like nobody wants access to me. Who loves me? Who cares?”

There was a time when it was impossible to have a neutral opinion of Dane Cook. To his critics, he not only wasn’t funny, he was destroying comedy. To his diehard fans, he was royalty who could do no wrong. That debate isn’t nearly as hot as it was at the peak of Cook’s popularity, but he says he still has his share of “haters.” Now, he sees them as necessary.

“It’s a must,” he says. “You must be polarizing in some way, shape, or form. Otherwise, you’re milquetoast, and if you’re milquetoast, that’s like the song of summer. You’ll be a toe-tapper for a minute. But you have to have strong opinions, you have to do something to keep one side really fiercely defending and the other side curiously nagging and kind of prodding.”

In “Troublemaker,” his 2014 special, Cook joked about how even he had an anonymous social media profile designed specifically for trolling. But since he started to see himself as a mentor, he’s become less interested in negativity. He’d like to help give younger comics and performers a leg up. While the new special is set to be screened for potential distributors soon, Cook is wrangling his catalog back into his control. That’s why “Troublemaker” isn’t currently available to stream. “Hopefully what I garner and what I can share will help somebody else coming up the ranks to look at that contract a little bit closer,” he says.

Another way he might help is through his production company, Duffel Bag Entertainment. In 2019, Cook directed a short film called “American Typecast,” which he co-wrote with Monib Abhat. Abhat also played the lead, Malik, an actor trying to make a living in the movie business and finding only stereotypical roles for Middle Eastern Americans. Cook and his partners are now looking to turn that into a feature-length film.

“We’re looking to create a sandbox environment, hopefully, knock on wood, to where we can invite a lot of people that maybe haven’t had their moment to be outspoken, and kind of revel in their moment of arriving. And we hope that with the success of ‘American Typecast’ as a feature that we can have more of that kind of melting pot mentality in our company.”

The new, post-special material Cook is working on brings him back to his early days, when he was printing up fliers for his shows at Kinko’s and walking around the Burlington Mall, trying to figure out what a comedy career even looked like. “It’s fun to take the piss out of yourself a little bit,” he says. “You’ll look back and whether it’s the hair, the outfits, the style, the things you thought were cool, like to be able to go back and really in a fun way explore that. It’s been a lot of fun.”

DANE COOK

At the Boch Center Wang Theatre, April 23 at 8 p.m. $39.50-$69.50. www.bochcenter.org

