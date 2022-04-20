A jewel in a new setting

At the mention of Jordan Hall, soprano Amanda Forsythe smiles wistfully. “The nicest place in the world,” she said in an interview before a Tuesday afternoon rehearsal the week before opening night. “At Jordan, you can do such a nice pianissimo blossoming into vibrato. I don’t think that’s going to work for this space … there’s no gloss for your voice. It is what it is.”

Some rooms are built to amplify the loveliest qualities of sound. Jordan Hall, where Boston Baroque typically performs, is one such space. GBH’s Calderwood Studio, the 300-seat broadcast room where Boston Baroque is mounting this weekend’s production of Handel’s “Amadigi di Gaula,” is the exact opposite. Studios are built to deaden sound, not let it bloom. And perhaps no one feels that difference like an opera singer.

Advertisement

But rehearsal by rehearsal, Forsythe and her castmates are getting used to the feel of Calderwood, where this weekend “Amadigi” will become the first full opera hosted by GBH. And for all the growing pains the singers experienced while adjusting to the space, Calderwood — where Boston Baroque has mounted all of its concerts this season — offers several advantages that Jordan doesn’t. The space was available to the “Amadigi” cast and crew for the entire two-week rehearsal period; had the show been at Jordan, they’d have had less than a day in the hall, with scant time to polish scene transitions, costume changes, and other staging details.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

What’s more, because the production isn’t slotted into New England Conservatory’s busy calendar, the singers weren’t the only ones with time to get used to the space. The production team, headed by director Louisa Muller, had time to transform it. With help from projection designer Ian Winters, “Amadigi” promises to turn Calderwood from a utilitarian television studio into a mysterious and magical landscape.

Advertisement

Anthony Roth Costanzo, who performs the title role, rehearses for "Amadigi di Gaula" at GBH's Calderwood Studio. Projected on the panel at left is soprano Camille Ortiz, who portrays his love interest Oriana. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

When I visited Calderwood, the singers’ rehearsal had been moved into Fraser Performance Studio next door because of the expected arrival of several massive panels. These were to wrap around the stage on three sides, surrounding the singers with Winters’s panoramic projections.

“I’m really interested in taking these places that have a kind of realness but also timelessness,” said Winters, an artist based in San Francisco who spends part of the year in England, where he photographed several landscapes that ended up in the projections for “Amadigi.” The aim was to leave time and place ambiguous, he said, to help the audience “really land in it.”

Muller, who has directed at England’s Garsington Opera festival and the Metropolitan Opera, said she feels a palpable difference in an unconventional space such as Calderwood, one that doesn’t physically or spiritually separate the audience from the performers. “There’s a real informality to it … there’s just fewer barriers between the thing itself and the audience we’re inviting.”

Opera has been a central part of Boston Baroque’s repertoire since the 1981 production of Monteverdi’s “L’incoronazione di Poppea” that opened the first Boston Early Music Festival, said music director and founder Martin Pearlman. In the ensuing decades, the company’s onstage ventures have become more elaborate. When Forsythe started singing with Boston Baroque in the early 2000s, performers wore their own clothes. Now the company engages a costume designer as well as a lighting designer. But Pearlman said he’s always “resisted the idea” of a conventional staged opera.

Advertisement

Music director Martin Pearlman, harpsichordist Michael Beattie, countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, and mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack (from left) at rehearsal for Handel's opera "Amadigi di Gaula," which Boston Baroque presents at GBH's Calderwood Studio this weekend. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff





“We’re not set up as an opera company, and it’s also tremendously expensive. And … my own interest was really focused on the music,” said Pearlman. Staged operas typically place the orchestra offstage, most often in a sunken pit; for Pearlman, this was out of the question. “The [musicians’] activity, like the bowing, is just part of the drama,” he said.

But with Jordan Hall unavailable for the 2021-22 season, Pearlman and executive director Jennifer Ritvo Hughes resolved that whatever they did instead shouldn’t feel like a diet version of their usual season. And after the partnership with GBH solidified, Pearlman began to view the season in Calderwood as an experiment, one that has yielded satisfying results. “Next season we plan to go back to Jordan but also stream from here,” he said. “We can’t do streaming otherwise, and we have this big audience now everywhere.”

“Amadigi” was suggested by countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, who was eager to work with Boston Baroque again after starring opposite Forsythe in the company’s 2019 “Poppea” at Jordan Hall. “I love this opera. It’s not very often done, and I think it has incredible music,” Costanzo, who plays the titular knight Amadigi, said shortly after biking to rehearsal from his hotel.

The opera falls early on the timeline of Handel’s career, having premiered in 1715 shortly after the composer settled in London. It’s based on a medieval epic, which Forsythe described as a “classic plot.”

“There’s only four characters, and all of us are in love with the wrong person,” said Forsythe, who plays the vengeful sorceress Melissa.

Advertisement

“It’s really focused on emotions, and the inner life of these four characters. And because there are so few of them, you really get to know them,” said Muller.

Costanzo’s recommendation connected Muller with Boston Baroque. They had worked together during his debut at the Met over a decade ago, when she was on the house’s directing staff. “I didn’t really have much rehearsal, and Louisa was the one who really helped me feel comfortable,” said Costanzo, who won a Grammy Award this year for his lead role in the Met’s recording of Philip Glass’s “Akhnaten.”

“She mixes that sort of thinking about character and storytelling with a kind of practical cartography, which is really helpful for a singer because your brain is occupied by so many thoughts. So when it’s really clear what you have to do, that’s incredibly helpful,” said Costanzo.

At the afternoon rehearsal, three of the principals — Costanzo, Forsythe, and mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack — ran through the first scene of the show. Forsythe gestured through a short sequence in which her character casts a magic spell, as Muller explained what would be projected behind the singer.

Forsythe hadn’t yet seen any of the projections, but she was feeling at ease. “I’ve done shows before that have been minimalistic in terms of sets, where they added video effects, and it is transformative. You just have to trust the process and trust that it’s going to look beautiful. And I’m sure it will,” she said.

Advertisement

Although Boston Baroque may not always devote the same attention to visual effects that it has for “Amadigi,” Forsythe is adamant that the company’s operas have always qualified as fully staged, not “semi-staged,” a term often used to describe any opera without a full set and lavish props.

“If something is memorized and you’re acting, that is fully staged, in my opinion,” she said. “Especially in a Handel opera … you have to really bring the drama yourself. You can’t count on ‘OK, now this is where the horse comes in.’” She paused. “I don’t know, I haven’t talked to Louisa about that. There might be a horse!”

AMADIGI DI GAULA

GBH Calderwood Studio. April 21, 22, and 24. Livestream available on Idagio until May 22. baroque.boston

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.