Joshua Redman’s former quartet is now an all-star team with a date at Symphony Hall

But on Sunday they will finally perform a Celebrity Series of Boston set at Symphony Hall, after stops this week in New York, Chicago, Ann Arbor, and Toronto.

Then the four of them — no longer nominally the Joshua Redman Quartet but rather a bill-sharing band of co-equals — had another two years of waiting before venues reopened from COVID restrictions and they could tour together.

Twenty-six years passed between the release of saxophonist Joshua Redman’s “MoodSwing,” his 1994 quartet album with fellow stars-in-the-making Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade, and the same group’s Grammy-nominated 2020 follow-up “RoundAgain.”

That Redman’s highly influential quartet stayed together for less than two years was no surprise. Nor was their inability to reunite as a foursome, despite their great rapport and shared desire to do so.

Advertisement

“I knew it was fleeting,” says Redman, now 53, speaking by phone last week from his home in Berkeley, Calif. “I knew that that band wouldn’t stay together a long time, just because I recognized how incredible each of them was individually. I mean, I’m not a prognosticator, but I already felt like they were three of the greatest individual musicians on their respective instruments in jazz. And also just incredible creative forces: I knew that they were all going to go on to do a million other things.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Redman had recently turned 25, making him the eldest in the band, and had three studio albums behind him when he assembled the others for “MoodSwing.” He had met drummer Blade before graduating from Harvard, while the two of them were working with Delfeayo Marsalis.

Redman had seen pianist Mehldau lead a trio at the Village Gate, then met him when Mehldau came by to rehearse with Mark Turner and trombonist Steve Davis in a house that Redman, Turner, and several other young musicians had moved into in Brooklyn after college in Boston.

Advertisement

McBride, the youngest in the group, was 21 when “MoodSwing” was recorded (Mehldau and Blade were both 23), and had already played bass on Redman’s eponymous debut album as a leader. But Redman had watched McBride as a fan before they began playing gigs together in the early ‘90s.

“Christian was on the scene even earlier,” recalls Redman, still marveling at the bassist’s precocity. “He basically came right out of high school. I mean, he was at Juilliard, but he was already working with everybody — just a boy wonder.”

The album they made together consisted of 11 Redman compositions exploring the disc’s titular array of moods, and included extended liner notes in which Redman rued jazz being considered overly intellectual by its detractors. “Jazz is music,” his essay declares at one point. “And great jazz, like all great music, attains its value not through intellectual complexity but through emotional expressivity.”

“MoodSwing” remains remarkable for how these young artists focused on emotion rather than showing off their considerable technique. Which isn’t to say they wouldn’t take off at a gallop when circumstances called for it, as on “Rejoice” and “The Oneness of Two (in Three),” or launch into stretches of sometimes frenzied abstraction, as on “Dialogue.”

But the emphasis was on close listening and making music that spoke to people, including themselves. The music burnished their straight-ahead jazz bona fides, but the loping bluesy-ness of “Chill” and “Faith” and the soulful funk of McBride’s electric bass on “Headin’ Home” showed them tapping into other beloved influences as well. It suggested their shared desire to transcend the neoclassical approach to jazz that had become dominant in the 1980s.

Advertisement

And then they scattered to their separate careers.

Mehldau’s first album for a major label came out the next year (with McBride and Blade replacing his usual trio mates on four of nine tracks). His later trios introduced rock tunes by the Beatles, Radiohead, and Jimi Hendrix as worthy jazz covers, and other projects demonstrated his fluency with classical and electronic music.

McBride released his first album as a leader in 1995 as well (with Redman on five of 10 tracks). He continues cranking out excellent recordings with a variety of bands, alongside his highly visible roles as artistic director for the Newport Jazz Festival and host of NPR’s “Jazz Night in America.”

Blade’s debut as a leader with his Fellowship Band didn’t come until 1998, in part because he was so busy working on others’ projects, among them Redman’s next three albums, and backing Emmylou Harris, Joni Mitchell, and Bob Dylan on others.

Blade joined Wayne Shorter’s longstanding quartet in 2000, with which he has earned two Grammy Awards for best instrumental jazz album. He and McBride have won two more in the same category working together in a trio with Chick Corea.

Redman, Mehldau, McBride, and Blade have all worked with one another frequently since “MoodSwing.” But “RoundAgain” was the first time all four of them were available to reunite as a quartet. This time each of them contributed at least one original composition.

Advertisement

Redman says that on Sunday they’ll be playing mostly material from “RoundAgain,” and “maybe some of the songs that we used to play together back in the day.” Whatever tunes get called, they’ll be playing jazz that’s steeped in tradition without being stuck in it.

“One of the things that binds us together as jazz musicians is that we all love bebop, and we love the blues,” says Redman. “Those are mainstream components of what you think of as the jazz language that bound us together initially, and that continue to bind us together. But we also have always been open to musics and influences outside of jazz.”

It’s an approach that Redman’s quartet and “MoodSwing” helped usher back into the spotlight in the 1990s, where it remains to this day.

“I feel like now it’s just so fluid and wide open — that’s kind of become a non-issue at this point,” says Redman. “I mean, I think most jazz musicians today are super interested in and embracing all forms of music.”

Bill Beuttler can be reached at bill@billbeuttler.com.

REDMAN-MEHLDAU-MCBRIDE-BLADE

Presented by Celebrity Series of Boston. At Symphony Hall, April 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets $19-$89. www.celebrityseries.org