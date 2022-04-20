From Niles Crane to Paul Child, David Hyde Pierce creates characters to remember

Among many reasons, I hasten to add. “Frasier” was uncommonly well-written and, like most great sitcoms, exceptionally well-cast.

Rewatching “Frasier” has also reminded me what a revelation Hyde Pierce was back in 1993, when the series debuted on NBC. He quickly became the best reason to watch “Frasier.”

Alternating recently between new episodes of “Julia” on HBO Max and old episodes of “Frasier” on Hulu has renewed my appreciation — not that it ever faltered, really — for the talents of David Hyde Pierce.

But we already knew what Kelsey Grammer could do; he’d played psychiatrist Frasier Crane for years on “Cheers.” And we knew what savvy old pro John Mahoney could do from his work in films like 1989′s “Say Anything” (on “Frasier’' Mahoney played Martin Crane, the ex-cop father).

But Hyde Pierce — playing Niles Crane, Frasier’s even more finicky and even more pompous brother, also a psychiatrist — was a new face to most TV viewers when “Frasier” debuted.

And what a wonderfully mobile face it was. It was striking, too, how much Hyde Pierce resembled Grammer. One of those exceedingly rare cases where TV brothers actually looked like siblings.

Equally skilled at verbal and physical comedy, Hyde Pierce was flat-out hilarious as Niles, a man tormented by the whims of his unseen wife, Maris, and endearingly smitten with Martin’s health care assistant, Daphne Moon (Jane Leeves). The mere scent of Daphne’s hair could make Niles swoon. Hyde Pierce won four Emmy Awards during the 11-year run of “Frasier.” At every step of the way, his presence underscored what a jolt of energy a topnotch supporting actor can deliver to a sitcom.

After “Frasier” wrapped up in 2004, Hyde Pierce devoted more time to his stage career, and that, too, proved rewarding, for him and for his audiences.

He was very funny as the craven Sir Robin in “Spamalot” on Broadway in 2005, then won a Tony Award two years later as best actor in a musical for “Curtains.” Two more Tony nominations came Hyde Pierce’s way, first in 2013, for his portrayal of Vanya in Christopher Durang’s Chekhov sendup “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” and again in 2017 for his performance as well-known Yonkers “half-a-millionaire” Horace Vandergelder in the Bette Midler-starring “Hello, Dolly!”

In “Julia,” Hyde Pierce plays Julia Child’s (Sarah Lancashire) loyal and loving husband, Paul. After retiring from diplomatic service, Paul tries to build a new career as a painter. Meanwhile, Julia’s star is rising, then rising some more. Hyde Pierce’s performance is a poignantly wistful and restrained portrait of a man trying to find his place in a changed world.

There was nothing restrained about Niles Crane, thank heaven. A “Frasier” reboot is reportedly in the works, though Hyde Pierce has not confirmed he’ll be part of it. I kind of hope he chooses not to revisit his most famous role. Sometimes it’s better to leave perfection alone.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.