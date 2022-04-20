Cape Air buys 75 electric planes

Eviation Aircraft, an Arlington company that has built a fully electric commuter airplane, got a boost this week when one of the nation’s largest commuter airlines, Cape Air, signed a letter of intent to buy 75 of the Eviation Alice model. The nine-passenger airplane, which produces no carbon emissions, is expected to take a maiden flight this year. Cape Air, based in Hyannis, operates more than 400 regional flights a day to nearly 40 cities, the Everett Herald reported. Deploying a fleet of all-electric planes “will significantly reduce carbon emissions,” cut maintenance, and operational costs and give passengers “a smoother and quieter flight experience,” Cape Air said in a news release. “Cape Air remains committed to sustainability, growth, and innovation, and our partnership with Eviation allows for these commitments to become a reality,” said Linda Markham, the airline’s president and CEO. Alice is designed to fly 500 miles on a single charge. It will operate in all environments currently served by piston and turbine aircraft, Eviation says. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LEGAL

Judge delays Jones trial after Infowars files for bankruptcy

A Texas judge on Wednesday pushed back the first jury trial over how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay the families of Sandy Hook victims after his Infowars company sought bankruptcy protection this week. The delay ordered by state District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble comes days after Infowars and two other companies tied to Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas. Jones has lost defamation lawsuits in Texas and Connecticut over his comments that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax. The first trial over how much he should pay the families had been scheduled to begin Monday in Austin, where Infowars is headquartered. A new trial date has not been set. Attorneys for Sandy Hook families have accused Jones of trying to hide millions of dollars in assets. Creditors listed in Infowars’ bankruptcy filing include relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 school massacre in Connecticut. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Procter & Gamble does well despite price increases

Procter & Gamble, the maker of Charmin toilet paper and Gillette razors, beat third-quarter sales expectations, helping to counter a sustained increase in costs. Higher sales were driven by price hikes, and to a lesser extent an increase in shipment volumes and a shift toward higher-priced products and geographical markets, the company said. So far, consumer demand relative to P&G’s price increases has been 20 percent to 30 percent more favorable than history would suggest, CFO Andre Schulten said. He expects the volume of products being sold will face more pressure as prices rises, but he says P&G is in a good position overall given the strength of its portfolio. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

EQUITY

UK aims for companies’ boards to be at least 40 percent female

The Financial Conduct Authority has set UK-listed companies three diversity targets, including a goal for at least 40 percent women on their boards, in the latest move to bolster diversity in the upper ranks of British business. Companies should also have at least one woman in the role of chief executive, chief financial officer, or senior independent director, the FCA said in a statement Wednesday. The regulator also said that at least one member of the board should be from an ethnic minority background, excluding white ethnic groups. A spokesperson for the FCA said the regulator will give firms the flexibility to decide how they define “women” and whether the term includes trans women. It will review the situation again in three years and decide whether further steps are needed to promote diversity and inclusion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Applications drop as rates rise

US mortgage applications slid for a sixth straight week as mortgage rates climbed to a 12-year high, weighing on both home purchases and refinancing. The Mortgage Bankers Association’s index of total applications dropped 5 percent in the week that ended April 15 to 374, the lowest since February 2019, the Washington-based group said Wednesday. The average contract rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose 7 basis points to 5.2 percent, the highest since April 2010. The rate has climbed 1.14 percentage points in the last eight weeks. That’s the quickest rise since 2003. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ATHLETIC WEAR

Lululemon wants to increase sales by targeting men

Lululemon outlined a new five-year plan intended to double sales to $12.5 billion by 2026, in part by expanding its offerings to men. The athletic-wear retailer aims to double the revenue it gets from men’s products and its digital channel, while quadrupling international sales from 2021 levels, the company said in a statement. Management made a big bet on in-home fitness when it acquired Mirror, a maker of interactive exercise screens, for $500 million in 2020. Footwear is another area of focus, with Lululemon debuting a sneaker line earlier this year. The move takes the company further from its yoga-wear roots and intensifies competition with apparel giants such as Nike and Adidas in categories like running shoes. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Maker of Evian could be bought by rival

Danone shares had their steepest intraday gain in 17 years following a French financial newsletter report that rival Lactalis may be interested in buying its businesses and after the producer of Evian reported a surge in bottled water revenue. Lettre A said French rival Lactalis is mulling a possible bid for all or parts of Danone even though such a transaction would be a difficult one to carry out. Danone could be an attractive target because its portfolio mostly consists of healthy products in categories that are growing. In the past, mainly foreign companies were mentioned as potential buyers, including Kraft Heinz Co. and PepsiCo Inc. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

YouTube removes campaign channel of sole Hong Kong candidate

YouTube on Wednesday took down the campaign channel of Hong Kong’s sole candidate to become its next leader, John Lee, citing compliance with US sanctions imposed against the former No. 2 official. Lee had set up a Facebook page and a YouTube channel to promote his campaign, even though he is running uncontested in the election for chief executive on May 8, in which an Election Committee of about 1,500 people will select the city’s leader. The committee is made up largely of pro-Beijing members, including legislators and representatives of different professions and industries in the city. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

Shell urges shareholders to reject resolution on climate goals

Shell’s board told shareholders to reject a Dutch activist group’s resolution that asks the energy company to set more stringent climate goals. It said that adopting the resolution, which wants the company’s policies to be more consistent with the Paris climate accord, “could result in unrealistic interim targets that are harmful” to its own energy transition strategy and good governance. To convince investors that its already doing enough, Shell will put its energy transition progress report to a non-binding vote at the annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 24. The company won the backing of 89 percent of investors when it put the green plan to the ballot for the first time last year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS