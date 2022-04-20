Employees at an Atlanta mall Apple store to file for union

An Apple retail store in Atlanta plans to file for unionization Wednesday, according to an employee who works in the store, making it the first of the iPhone maker’s locations to undertake an official attempt to unionize.

The store, in the Cumberland Mall, has been gathering support for unionization for months, according to an employee at the store working to organize the effort and others familiar with the effort.

The Washington Post first reported in February that several Apple retail stores around the country are in various stages of unionization efforts. On Saturday, The Post reported that the Apple retail location at Grand Central Terminal in New York City was gathering signatures for support of a unionization effort.