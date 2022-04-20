fb-pixel Skip to main content

Netflix shares plunge 37 percent after announcing subscriber losses

By Marie Solis New York Times,Updated April 20, 2022, 27 minutes ago
Netflix signage next to the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on Jan. 21, 2022.Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Netflix shares were down more than 37% Wednesday morning after the company announced a loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of the year.

The streaming platform’s share prices continued a steady fall from Tuesday night, when stocks fell 27% in after-hours trading. Wednesday’s plunge is Netflix’s largest drop in nearly two decades.

In October 2004, the company’s shares fell almost 40% in early trading when it reduced its monthly DVD subscription prices amid speculation that Amazon would be starting its own online video rental service.

This time, Netflix said the losses were caused by a combination of factors, including password sharing among households and a rise in competition, with traditional cable, broadcast television and other new streaming services entering the market.

Advertisement

The company also pointed to increased inflation and the suspension of its service in Russia as a result of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The second quarter is not looking any better for Netflix: The company warned its shareholders that it expected to lose another 2 million subscribers over the next three months.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video