Netflix shares plunge 37 percent after announcing subscriber losses

Netflix shares were down more than 37% Wednesday morning after the company announced a loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of the year.

The streaming platform’s share prices continued a steady fall from Tuesday night, when stocks fell 27% in after-hours trading. Wednesday’s plunge is Netflix’s largest drop in nearly two decades.

In October 2004, the company’s shares fell almost 40% in early trading when it reduced its monthly DVD subscription prices amid speculation that Amazon would be starting its own online video rental service.