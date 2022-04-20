Netflix shares plunge 37 percent after announcing subscriber losses

Netflix shares were down more than 37% Wednesday morning after the company announced a loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of the year.
The streaming platform’s share prices continued a steady fall from Tuesday night, when stocks fell 27% in after-hours trading. Wednesday’s plunge is Netflix’s largest drop in nearly two decades.
In October 2004, the company’s shares fell almost 40% in early trading when it reduced its monthly DVD subscription prices amid speculation that Amazon would be starting its own online video rental service.
This time, Netflix said the losses were caused by a combination of factors, including password sharing among households and a rise in competition, with traditional cable, broadcast television and other new streaming services entering the market.
The company also pointed to increased inflation and the suspension of its service in Russia as a result of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
The second quarter is not looking any better for Netflix: The company warned its shareholders that it expected to lose another 2 million subscribers over the next three months.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.