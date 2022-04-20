Patriot Ledger to replace home delivery with mail service

“The Patriot Ledger continues to engage readers across multiple platforms with our trusted journalism, to meet the increased demand for digital content,” the company said in a statement. “We recognize and appreciate the deep loyalty our longtime subscribers have to our newspapers and are committed to producing a quality product as we execute our subscription-led business strategy.”

Newspaper carriers will no longer deliver The Patriot Ledger: The Gannett-owned daily newspaper based in Quincy will transition to delivery by the US Postal Service next month, according to an announcement sent to the the paper’s subscribers last week.

Home delivery will end May 3, and paper copies will instead arrive with the day’s mail, which has raised questions among some media-watchers about the reliability of the paper’s delivery time. A Gannett spokesperson confirmed that subscribers will “continue to receive the newspaper on its publication day.”

“The US Post Office has a program for time-sensitive publications that guarantees same-day delivery,” said the spokesperson in an email. “Our production team will transport the newspaper to individual post offices throughout our coverage area, to ensure same-day delivery.”

The Patriot Ledger reports an average daily circulation of just over 6,000, according to the most recent report by the Alliance for Audited Media. It is one of many papers around Boston, including the Globe, that have seen print circulation fall sharply in recent years.

Beginning May 9, The Ledger will also stop printing on Mondays and instead offer an online paper, which the message to subscribers called “a bold step towards our digital future.” Print editions will still be available Tuesday through Saturday.

Gannett owns nine other daily newspapers in Massachusetts — including the Telegram & Gazette in Worcester, the Standard-Times in New Bedford and the Enterprise in Brockton — and gave no comment as to whether they too would replace home delivery with mail delivery. The company had already stopped the Saturday print editions of many of these papers.

The Patriot Ledger’s switch to mail delivery comes nearly a month after it was announced that Gannett would be ending print publication at at least 19 weekly newspapers in Massachusetts and taking them completely digital, according to a count by Northeastern University journalism professor Dan Kennedy.

