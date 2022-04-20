Tesla’s first quarter earnings seven times more than year ago on strong sales

Revenue for the quarter was $18.76 billion, also beating estimates of $17.85 billion. It was boosted by multiple price hikes meant to offset rising costs of lithium, nickel, cobalt and other precious metals used to make batteries.

The electric vehicle and solar panel company made $3.32 billion from January through March. Excluding special items such as stock-based compensation, the Austin, Texas, company made $3.22 per share. That soundly beat Wall Street estimates of $2.26 per share according to data provider FactSet.

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net earnings were over seven times greater than a year ago, powered by strong sales despite global supply chain kinks and pandemic-related production cuts in China.

It may be harder for Tesla to post similar numbers later this year. It's facing costs from ramping up new factories in Germany and Texas, as well as rising commodity prices. It's also looking at increased competition as startups and legacy automakers roll out more electric models.

The company said its weekly production for the quarter was strong, but a spike in COVID-19 cases brought the temporary shutdown of its factory in Shanghai, as well as part of Tesla's supply chain.

“Although limited production (at the Shanghai factory) has recently restarted, we continue to monitor the situation closely,” the company said in a letter to investors.

Tesla seems to have dealt with parts shortages better than the rest of the industry.

Shares of Tesla closed Wednesday down nearly 5% at $977.20, but rose 4% in extended trading, after the company released its numbers. The stock is down about 7.5% so far this year.

CEO Elon Musk is expected to attend the company’s earnings conference call later Wednesday. He also could be asked about his $43 billion hostile bid to take over Twitter.

Despite the Chinese production and supply chain problems, Tesla reiterated its guidance of 50% annual average growth in vehicle deliveries over the next several years. “The rate of growth will depend on our equipment capacity, operational efficiency and the capacity and stability of the supply chain,” the company said.

Although production has started at the Texas and German factories, Tesla said the ramp up at both sites will take time. The company said its factories have run below capacity because of parts supply shortages.

Tesla also says it expects “Full Self-Driving” beta test software to be released to all customers who purchased the feature by the end of the year. Tesla has said the cars cannot drive themselves, despite the name, and drivers must pay attention and be ready to intervene at all times.

Tesla delivered a record 310,000 vehicles worldwide in the first quarter, up roughly 68% from the same period in 2021. Tesla delivered 185,000 vehicles in the first quarter of last year.

Last year the company delivered a record 936,000 vehicles, an 87% increase over 2020 numbers. The company said in February that it expects 50% annual growth in sales, meaning it expects about 1.4 million vehicles to be delivered this year.