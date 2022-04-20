Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through April 12) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A white ibis and a white-eyed vireo were found at Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay sanctuary, and an early indigo bunting was seen.

Birds at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 black vultures, 2 Pacific loons, 130 red-throated loons, a Manx shearwater, 11 common murres, 62 razorbills, 9 Iceland gulls, and a merlin.