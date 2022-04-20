Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through April 12) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A white ibis and a white-eyed vireo were found at Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay sanctuary, and an early indigo bunting was seen.
Birds at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 black vultures, 2 Pacific loons, 130 red-throated loons, a Manx shearwater, 11 common murres, 62 razorbills, 9 Iceland gulls, and a merlin.
Birds seen at Bell’s Neck Conservation Area in Harwich included a tricolored heron, a little blue heron, 76 black-crowned night-herons, 30 green-winged teal, and multiple bald eagles.
Other sightings around the Cape included 5 purple martins and a cliff swallow in Mashpee, a willet in West Dennis, a glaucous gull in Osterville, indigo buntings in Hyannis and Chatham, blue-gray gnatcatchers in Harwich and Eastham, and an early great-crested flycatcher and house wren in Orleans.
Advertisement
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.