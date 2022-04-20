Bradley Cooper is looking for extras in Western Mass. to be in new film ‘Maestro’

Filming will take place at Tanglewood — where Bernstein conducted — from May 21-26. Production is looking for locals from Lenox and the Berkshire areas, according to a casting listing .

“Maestro,” starring Cooper and Carey Mulligan, is a biopic that tells the story of the late Leonard Bernstein, a world-renowned conductor and composer who was born in Massachusetts. The film will be Cooper’s first directorial effort since the Oscar-winning “A Star is Born.”

Bradley Cooper is directing and starring in a new film, and he’s looking to cast extras based in Western Massachusetts.

Scenes will be set in the 1940s and 1980s, and production is looking for men and women with “natural colored hair . . . No buzz cuts, crew cuts, shaved heads, etc.,” the casting call said, adding that men “must be comfortable receiving a period haircut.”

For the 1940s scenes, production is looking for women with above-shoulder-length hair, and for the 1980s scenes, the film is seeking men with “longer/shaggy” hair, and women with hair of any length.

Those cast will be paid, according to the listing, and production notes that all actors are required to receive COVID-19 booster shots. The casting listing was posted by Grant Wilfley Casting Inc. of New York.

According to a Deadline article, Cooper co-wrote “Maestro” with Oscar-winning “Spotlight” scriptwriter Josh Singer. Cooper has been working with the Bernstein family for about three years developing the film. “Maestro” will tell the complicated love story of Leonard and Felicia — a story that spans over 30 years — from the time they met in 1946 and continuing through their 25-year marriage.

Bernstein was a member of the first Tanglewood Music Center class in 1940. He was also the protégé of Tanglewood’s founder, Serge Koussevitzky, the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s former conductor. Bernstein conducted with both organizations until his death in 1990.

