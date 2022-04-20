Can you split your Oreo to be just how you want it? MIT researchers devised an ‘Oreometer’ to find out.

We all have our preferences for how we consume an Oreo. But researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology embarked on a scientific study to answer a question long on our minds: Is it possible to split the cookies so that the cream is divided equally?

Dunked in a cold glass of milk. A full-on bite packed with both sides of the chocolate cookies and cream sandwiched between. Carefully split with the filling intact on just one side.

“When I was little, I tried twisting wafers to split the cream evenly between wafers so there’s some on both halves — which in my opinion tastes much better than having one wafer with a lot of cream and one with almost none,” Crystal Owens, the lead author of a study published Tuesday in the journal “Physics of Fluids,” told CNN.

“This was hard to do when I was trying it by hand,” added Owens, an MIT mechanical engineering PhD candidate.

So the team of researchers got to work, coining their examination “Oreology” — or the “study of the flow and fracture of sandwich cookies” — and subjecting the cream-filled concoctions to a number of tests in the laboratory.

The researchers used a rheometer — a piece of equipment that tests fluid materials — in an experiment repeated for different types of the popular cookie. After the Oreo was fixed onto the pair of plates, it was then rotated to see what would happen to the filling if the outer wafers were twisted at varying degrees of rotation and torque (a measure of the force that can cause an object to rotate).

But regardless of the amount of cream or the flavor selected, the results typically showed “adhesive failure,” meaning the filling nearly always stuck to one side. Whether the Oreo tested was Double Stuf or Mega Stuf or dark chocolate or golden, their findings were consistent.

“We had expected an effect based on size,” Owens told MIT News. “If there was more cream between layers, it should be easier to deform. But that’s not actually the case.”

In the case of cookies stored under “potentially adverse conditions,” however, such as in higher temperatures or humidity, did the cream sometimes separate more evenly between the wafers. Based on the response of the filling to stress, researchers classified its texture as “mushy” as opposed to “brittle” or “tough.”

“It turns out there’s not really a trick to it,” Owens told Popular Science. “Everything you try to do will get mostly a clean break. It’s a bit disappointing that there’s not some secret twist.”

Researchers attributed the inability of the cream to split down the middle to the production process, noting that the side with the majority of the filling is “uniformly oriented within most of the boxes of Oreos.”

“Videos of the manufacturing process show that they put the first wafer down, then dispense a ball of cream onto that wafer before putting the second wafer on top,” Owens, who studies the properties of complex fluids, told MIT News. “Apparently that little time delay may make the cream stick better to the first wafer.”

To enable further studies beyond the confines of a laboratory, the researchers designed an “Oreometer,” which is a 3D-printed device that uses coins and rubber bands to twist the cookie open. The team found that the cookies tested in it yielded comparable results to those tested in the laboratory rheometer.

But because researchers concluded that additional “questions remain to be explored if we are to fully understand cookie flow phenomena,” the device was conceived with the idea of “enabling widespread use.” The authors also published instructions for those curious about how to build their own.

“I hope people can use this information to improve their cookie eating when they twist open an Oreo, or when they dunk it in milk,” Owens told CNN. “I hope people can also take inspiration to investigate other puzzles in the kitchen in scientific ways.

“The best scientific research, even at MIT, is driven by curiosity to understand the world around us,” Owens said. “When someone sees something weird or unknown and takes the time to think, ‘I wonder why that happens like that?’”

Watch the video on the “Oreo Twister” below:

