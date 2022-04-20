15-year-old boy arrested on multiple firearm charges in Mattapan

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on multiple firearm-related charges after allegedly trying to break into a residence in Mattapan with a loaded gun Wednesday , police said,

The Dorchester teen was charged with four counts of delinquency of attempted breaking and entering, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, police said in a statement.

He will be arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court.