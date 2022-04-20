15-year-old boy arrested on multiple firearm charges in Mattapan

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on multiple firearm-related charges after allegedly trying to break into a residence in Mattapan with a loaded gun Wednesday , police said,
The Dorchester teen was charged with four counts of delinquency of attempted breaking and entering, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, police said in a statement.
He will be arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court.
The teenager attempted to enter a residence through a back door on Delhi Street at 2:17 p.m. before fleeing the area. Police took him into custody with help from the homeowner, the statement said.
Police recovered a loaded .22 caliber Walther P22 handgun with an obliterated serial number from the teenager’s waistband during his arrest.
