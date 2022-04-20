fb-pixel Skip to main content

Barricaded driver on Mass. Pike in Stockbridge taken into custody

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated April 20, 2022, 1 hour ago

State Police on Wednesday morning took a driver into custody in Stockbridge following a vehicular pursuit that ended on the Mass. Pike, where negotiators had to persuade the person to exit the vehicle, the agency said via Twitter.

State Police tweeted at 8:35 a.m. that an “active pursuit” had just come to a stop at Interstate 90 westbound just before Exit 3 in Stockbridge.

“Troopers are working to remove the suspect from the vehicle,” the agency tweeted. At 9:20 a.m., State Police confirmed the suspect was in custody. The person’s name and the charges they’ll face weren’t immediately disclosed.

Moments earlier at 8:52 a.m., State Police had said specially trained negotiators were en route to the scene to broker a peaceful surrender.

“UPDATE - MSP negotiators en route to attempt to persuade suspect to surrender peacefully,” State Police wrote. “Image downlinked to our Watch Center by our Air Wing shows scene on Turnpike.”

It wasn’t immediately clear where the pursuit had started, or why.

This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information comes out.

