Barricaded driver on Mass. Pike in Stockbridge taken into custody

State Police on Wednesday morning took a driver into custody in Stockbridge following a vehicular pursuit that ended on the Mass. Pike, where negotiators had to persuade the person to exit the vehicle, the agency said via Twitter.

State Police tweeted at 8:35 a.m. that an “active pursuit” had just come to a stop at Interstate 90 westbound just before Exit 3 in Stockbridge.

“Troopers are working to remove the suspect from the vehicle,” the agency tweeted. At 9:20 a.m., State Police confirmed the suspect was in custody. The person’s name and the charges they’ll face weren’t immediately disclosed.