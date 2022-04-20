Boston police increase patrols in wake of violent incidents in Downtown Crossing area

His comments followed the arrest Monday of four juveniles who allegedly attacked a young woman in the area of Winter and Washington streets, leaving her with a large bump over her eye that required treatment at a hospital. A fifth juvenile was also being summonsed for their alleged role in the attack.

Boston police are stepping up patrols in the Downtown Crossing area following a spate of recent episodes involving juveniles who have allegedly engaged in vandalism, theft, and assault in and around local businesses, officials said Wednesday.

The assault occurred around 7 p.m. and was recorded on a witness’s cell phone. The video showed about five assailants who appeared to be teenagers kicking and punching the woman numerous times, the report said.

George T. Comeau, marketing and brand activation manager for the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District, a group that advocates for businesses and residents in the area, said Wednesday that his organization is working with authorities on the issue of violence at Downtown Crossing.

“We are working closely with our partners in city hall, the Boston Police Department, several city agencies as well as our local business and commercial property owners to assess this situation and respond accordingly,” Comeau wrote.

Incident reports provided to the Globe show that Macy’s on Washington Street has also been a scene in recent months of frequent disturbances.

“This particular location has been a constant highlight area for radio calls involving juveniles,” said an April 8 incident report detailing a fight among teens at Macy’s. “These radio calls have consisted of juveniles actively destroying furniture and various merchandise. These calls have included juveniles using weapons, such as tasers and knives, on customers milling about attempting to purchase merchandise.”

And it’s not just Macy’s patrons who’ve been targeted; an 81-year-old man was attacked by four youths on March 21 at the McDonald’s location on Washington Street, according to a separate incident report.

Police were called to the McDonald’s at 9:19 p.m. on the 21st, and the man told officers he was eating a hamburger when four youths accosted him, snatching his burger and tossing it to the ground. One of the juveniles struck him on the head, he said.

Later that night, another disturbance was reported a few blocks away at the Silvertone Bar and Grill on Bromfield Street. In that case, the report said, four juveniles walked into the establishment and tried to buy alcohol, but they were denied service due to their age.

They were offered candy and asked to leave but refused, at one point spitting at an employee, according to the report. Also during the encounter, a female juvenile allegedly brandished a knife and lunged at a witness in an effort to stab them, the report said.

The youths were eventually escorted out but then returned and threw a cone at a window above the door, causing the glass to shatter. They also threw a 20-ounce soda bottle that “repeatedly” caused one of the glass doors to shatter, according to the report.

Two nights later on March 23 there was trouble at the Black Seed Cafe on Tremont Street.

An incident report on the matter said police were called to the restaurant at 10:21 p.m., and that responding officers witnessed two juveniles kick a victim who had a bloody nose. One of the suspects told police they had asked the victim to buy them ice cream, and an argument ensued when she declined and at one point used an expletive and a racial slur, according to the report.

Another incident report detailed an act of vandalism on April 15 at Wolfgang Steak House Boston on Washington Street. In that case, the report said, three juveniles entered who had been denied alcohol service about two weeks earlier due to their age. In the earlier incident, they had allegedly taken a bottle of wine when they left. On the 15th, the report said, an argument ensured when staff told them to leave and one juvenile male threw a San Pellegrino bottle, shattering a glass door.

Rosemarie Boardman, chief financial officer and co-interim CEO of the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District, said in a separate statement that it’s “important to note” that BPD stats indicate that violent crime downtown is down 21 percent from 2021, and down 29 percent from the 5-year average.

The only crime that’s up this year over 2021 is retail theft, she said.

“We, along with many of our commercial property owners, businesses and residents are aware of several isolated incidents of criminal conduct in the Downtown Crossing neighborhood over the past few weeks,” Boardman said. “The BID is in close communication with Area A-1 Command and the Boston Police Department. We support the city’s efforts to pursue a juvenile criminal process as well as take steps to address any trauma and mental health issues that may be placing these youth at risk.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.