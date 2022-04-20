California businessman sentenced to 9 weeks in prison in ‘Varsity Blues’ college admissions scandal

I-Hsin “Joey” Chen, 67, of Newport Beach, Calif., is the 35th parent sentenced as part of the nationwide college admissions scandal known as Operation Varsity Blues, US Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a press release.

A California businessman was sentenced to nine weeks in federal prison on Wednesday after admitting to paying $75,000 to have someone correct his son’s answers on the ACT college entrance exam, according to the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

Chen, the owner of a warehousing company, appeared in US District Court in Boston. He was also ordered to pay a $75,000 fine, faces a year of supervised release and must perform 100 hours of community service, Rollins said.

Chen pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and honest services wire fraud in Dec. 2021.

In early 2018, Chen hired William “Rick” Singer as a college counselor for his son, and arranged for his son’s ACT exam to be moved to a testing center Singer “controlled” through bribes to a “corrupt” test administrator, officials said.

There, a proctor secretly corrected Chen’s son’s answers to artificially inflate his score. In exchange for the fraudulent score, Chen paid Singer $75,000 disguised as a consulting fee for his business, prosecutors said.

