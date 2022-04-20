Ex-Fall River mayor set to begin prison sentence on Friday as appeals court denies bid for delay

Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia is due to begin serving his six-year prison sentence on Friday after a federal appeals court denied his bid on Wednesday to remain free on bail as he appeals his case, according to court records.
Correia, 30, was convicted last year on a slate of corruption charges stemming from his time in office for defrauding investors in a smartphone app and for extorting marijuana companies seeking to do business in the city.
He is set to report to a federal medium-security prison in New Hampshire on Friday, according to court documents. The date of his imprisonment has been delayed several times since he was first sentenced in September.
“After six delays, today’s order from the First Circuit declares what so many have longed to hear in the case against former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia – he will begin his prison sentence in the coming days,” Rachael Rollins, the US Attorney for Massachusetts, said in a statement.
“Although we cannot erase the impact Jasiel Correia’s conduct and subsequent legal battle has had on the City and constituents he swore to honestly serve, this ruling marks the next step in bringing justice to the people of Fall River and the many others who fell victim to his corruption,” Rollins said.
