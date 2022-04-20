Ex-Fall River mayor set to begin prison sentence on Friday as appeals court denies bid for delay

Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia is due to begin serving his six-year prison sentence on Friday after a federal appeals court denied his bid on Wednesday to remain free on bail as he appeals his case, according to court records.

Correia, 30, was convicted last year on a slate of corruption charges stemming from his time in office for defrauding investors in a smartphone app and for extorting marijuana companies seeking to do business in the city.

He is set to report to a federal medium-security prison in New Hampshire on Friday, according to court documents. The date of his imprisonment has been delayed several times since he was first sentenced in September.