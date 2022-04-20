Explore Weymouth’s history through lecture series

The Weymouth History Lecture Series, which began last fall, will feature three talks this spring — starting with a May 12 discussion of the preservation and restoration of the Abigail Adams Birthplace.

Abigail Adams was married to the second president, John Adams, and mother of the sixth president, John Quincy Adams.

Timothy Orwig will talk at the First Church in Weymouth, 17 Church St., at 7 p.m. An art and architectural historian, he researches the history of Massachusetts buildings and has nominated more than two dozen properties to the National Register of Historic Places.