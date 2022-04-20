Explore Weymouth’s history through lecture series

The Weymouth History Lecture Series, which began last fall, will feature three talks this spring — starting with a May 12 discussion of the preservation and restoration of the Abigail Adams Birthplace.
Abigail Adams was married to the second president, John Adams, and mother of the sixth president, John Quincy Adams.
Timothy Orwig will talk at the First Church in Weymouth, 17 Church St., at 7 p.m. An art and architectural historian, he researches the history of Massachusetts buildings and has nominated more than two dozen properties to the National Register of Historic Places.
On May 26, local historian and author Michael Murphy will tell the story of Company H of the 12th Massachusetts Volunteer Regiment, which included many soldiers from Weymouth, during the Civil War.
Advertisement
On June 9, author and historian Michelle Coughlin will discuss “The Complex Worlds of Colonial Women.”
Registration is required, and available at weymouth.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/.
The Weymouth History Lecture Series is cosponsored by the Weymouth Public Libraries and the Weymouth Historical Commission. Supporting partners include Weymouth 400, the Abigail Adams Historical Society, and the Weymouth Historical Society.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.