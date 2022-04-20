Former Lynn district court officer convicted of child exploitation

Brian Orlandella, 49, of Beverly, was convicted on one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor following a six-day trial in U.S. District Court in Boston, US Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.

A former assistant chief probation officer for Lynn District Court was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday of sexually exploiting a child after he sent explicit images of himself to a 13-year-old girl in Texas, and “directed” her to do the same, the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts said.

Orlandella was arrested in December 2018 and indicted by a grand jury a month later, in January 2019.

In May 2018, a mother in Texas contacted local authorities and reported finding text messages between her 13-year-old daughter and an adult man later identified as Ordanella on the messaging app Kik, the statement said. In the messages, Ordanella “directed” the girl, who told him she was 14-years-old, to send him explicit photos, and acknowledged he was “much older” than her, according to the statement.

Authorities traced the messages to Ordanella’s IP address and two of his phones were seized during a search of his residence, one of which tied him to the Kik account. During an interview at his home, Ordanella admitted that he used Kik and was the man in the obscene videos recovered from the girl’s phone.

Ordanella faces at least 15 years in prison and could be sentenced to up to 30 years for the charge of sexually exploiting a child. The charge of transfer of obscene material to a minor carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, the statement said.

