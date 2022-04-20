Former state Rep. David Segal is running for Congress

Segal is a former Providence City Council member who served in the state House of Representatives from 2007 to 2010, when he launched an unsuccessful bid for the 1st Congressional District seat won by US Representative David N. Cicilline.

PROVIDENCE — Former state Representative David A. Segal made if official Wednesday, announcing that he is running for the 2nd Congressional District seat as a Democrat.

Segal now lives in Providence’s Federal Hill neighborhood, which is part of the 2nd Congressional District, and he is running for the seat that US Representative James R. Langevin is vacating at year’s end.

In February, Segal had said he was exploring a run for Congress. And on Wednesday he announced he was becoming a candidate, saying a “groundswell of support from the local to the national levels — including some high-profile early endorsements — demonstrates that there is an urgent need for a new kind of leadership in Washington that can deliver for everyday people.”

“People are frustrated, and they should be frustrated because government should be able to do more to address the concerns of our neighbors,” Segal said in a statement. “We need leaders who can restore the trust of the people, and bring people together to address our shared concerns. That’s what I’ve done in local and state government, and on national issues. I’m running for Congress to continue doing that work.”

Segal joins a Democratic field that includes General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, former Langevin communications director Joy Fox, former Biden administration official Sarah E. Morgenthau, Refugee Dream Center founder Omah Bah, healthcare analyst Michael Neary, and Providence Fire Department Lt. Cameron Moquin.

The Republican field includes former Cranston Mayor Allan W. Fung and former state Representative Robert B. Lancia.

Segal is the co-founder and executive director of Demand Progress, a progressive public interest group. Campaign finance reports show he had $256,376 in his campaign account at the end of the first quarter of this year, and 90.8 percent of his contributions came from out of state.

“We have the people power to reach the voters, we have the money to compete, and we have the urgent case to make that we deserve leaders who can bring people together and ensure their voices are heard,” he said. “That’s what I’ve done for 20 years, and that’s the only kind of leadership that can affect real positive change.”

Segal has received several endorsements. For example, Joseph Geevarghese, executive director of Our Revolution — a group formed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders — said Segal has built coalitions “to fight monopoly power, advance democratic reforms” and “will be a champion for Medicare for All, the Fight for $15, A Green New Deal, criminal justice reform, and a path to citizenship for immigrants.”

Also, Progressive Democrats of America called Segal “one of the most effective national advocates at bringing people together to organize for concerns that help working families.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.