Holbrook

Holbrook Regional Emergency Communications Center expanding to Sherborn

By Johanna Seltz Globe Correspondent,Updated April 20, 2022, 39 minutes ago

The Holbrook Regional Emergency Communications Center will handle all 911 calls to Sherborn’s police and fire departments starting in July.

The center currently serves as the dispatch center for the Abington, Holbrook, and Rockland police and fire departments, as well as the Canton, Sharon, and Whitman fire departments.

The regional facility opened in January 2021 in a new $8 million, 6,000-square-foot building behind the Holbrook public safety complex. Officials estimate that the center, which was funded with state money, will handle about 50,000 emergency calls a year.

“We are very excited to be adding the Sherborn Police and Fire Departments to our list of partner agencies so we can assist Sherborn first responders in serving the residents of the town,” Steve Hooke, director of the regional center, said in a statement.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.

