Judge rejects former Natick woman’s claim she was charged for Jan. 6 Capitol attack role because she is conservative

US District Court Judge Carl J. Nichols summarized the factual basis for Suzanne Ianni’s assertion she was being selectively prosecuted because she backs Trump and has conservative political views. Ianni’s defense identified hundreds of what they called “politically liberal” protesters who have been arrested at the Capitol but were never charged in federal court over the past several years, the judge wrote. Ianni was a Natick town meeting member.

A federal judge has rejected a former Natick woman’s claim she is being punished for her conservative political views by federal prosecutors who say she was among those people who illegally entered the US Capitol during the Jan 6. 2021, attack involving supporters of former President Trump.

However, Nichols wrote this month in a ruling, that none of those incidents took place while the Capitol was closed to the public nor did they occur while the Congress was meeting to assure the peaceful transition of presidential power following the 2020 national election won by President Joseph Biden.

“To be sure, there are aspects of Ianni’s conduct that may be similar to, or perhaps less problematic than, the conduct in certain of the examples to which Ianni points,’’ Nichols wrote. “But when put in context of the events of January 6, 2021, her conduct is not sufficiently similar to the examples to which she points for her to meet the rigorous standard for proving discriminatory effect.”

The judge, who was nominated by Trump and is a former law clerk for US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, expanded on his reasoning in another portion of the decision.

“The particular combination of circumstances at issue here - including entering the Capitol while it was closed to the public; being among a very large demonstration; being among a crowd in which others were aggressive or violent (some shockingly so); and targeting a highly sensitive Congressional proceeding - are too different from any example or combination of examples that Ianni has pointed to for a claim of selective prosecution,’' wrote Nichols.

Ianni’s attorney, Henry Fasoldt, said in a telephone interview Wednesday that they will not appeal Nichols’ adverse ruling. Instead, he said, by the next court date of May 27 in the US District Court in Washington, D.C., Ianni will decide whether to stand trial - or plead out the case, he said.

“We respect the rule of law, and respect Judge Nichols’ findings, and we’ll let it be,” he said. “We’ll know more in maybe a month and a half whether we’re going to trial or whether she’s going to take a plea,”

Ianni is a former Natick town meeting member who has been active with the Super Happy Fun America group. The group chartered 11 buses to shuttle Trump supporters to the “Stop The Steal” rally in Washington that took place before hundreds stormed the Capitol, violence that lead to the deaths of five people and the ongoing prosecution of more than 725 defendants from nearly all 50 states.

According to Nichols, court records and Fasoldt, Ianni is not accused of committing any violent act while she was inside the capitol.

“On January 6, 2021, Ianni marched alongside the crowd to the U.S. Capitol and entered through a Senate fire-exit door. Video surveillance then shows Ianni walking through the Capitol Building,’' prosecutors wrote in court papers. “At the North Appointment Desk, Ianni raised her fist in the air in front of police officers who had stopped her and the other crowd members from proceeding further.”

She currently faces an information charging her with three misdemeanors: Entering or remaining in restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building records show.

A second member of Super Happy Fun America, Mark G. Sahady, is also facing criminal charges after he allegedly entered the Capitol. He had pleaded not guilty and the case is pending before Nichols, according to court records.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.