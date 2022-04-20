Family mourns kayaker from Mass. who drowned in Vermont lake

Connolly worked at Tesla since graduating from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he was a pitcher on the club baseball team, according to his father, Robert Connolly.

Aidan Connolly, 27, of Roslindale, was kayaking with Nicholas Samuels, 29, of Weston, on Seymour Lake Tuesday morning when treacherous weather caused the water conditions to become choppy with significant waves, ice, and slush. A witness saw Connolly and Samuels trying to swim back to shore but then they went under the water and did not resurface, according to Vermont State Police.

One of the Massachusetts men who drowned after their kayak overturned in a lake in Vermont Tuesday was remembered by his family as being “all about happiness” and “the greatest son you could imagine.”

He lived in Roslindale Square, in a condo he bought two years ago, and prior to that he lived with his family in Brookline and West Roxbury, his family said. While he was a student at Brookline High School he played baseball and ran cross-country, he said.

Connolly said Aidan was one of three children. He had two older sisters, Marjorie and Nora. His mother is Nancy Kelleher.

“The most accurate thing for me to say about Aidan is that he was the greatest son you could imagine,” Connolly said in an email to the Globe. “When I think of Aidan, I think of his wonderful smile and of the joy that was at the core of his being -- and the joy he brought to others. He was all about happiness and being in the moment. Remembering his smile and his eager happiness brings us comfort at this terrible time.”

Seymour Lake is located in the town of Morgan, a community with a population of 638 in the northeast corner of Vermont.

Authorities said the pair had set out in a single kayak from a protected cove where the conditions on the open lake were not apparent. The conditions worsened while they were out on the water, as the weather was cold with increasing rain and strong winds, police said.

Vermont State Police dispatch was notified of the incident at about 11:45 a.m., police said.

Morgan resident David Bullock, who has lived on Seymour Lake for 15 years, said Tuesday’s weather was like a hurricane.

“We’ve never seen the wind blow more extreme than it did yesterday,” Bullock said in a phone interview with the Globe. “It looked like the ocean out there, with whitecaps.”

Bullock said the location where Connolly and Samuels entered the water was calm, but once they got out on the lake, they would have been fighting fierce winds to get back. Bullock said area residents feel terrible about what happened.

