Makeshift homeless shelter Operation Hunker Down is shutting down

O’Connor, who had traveled out-of-state this week, was not present for the inspection. Though the shelter has been operating for more than 100 days, they have received no support from the city or the state, and he recognized he may need to close down.

On Tuesday night, Providence Fire Captain Derek Silva made a surprise visit to the building to ensure it was up to code and occupancy levels were being enforced. He found fire logs hadn’t been filled out by volunteers over the weekend, David Gerard O’Connor, who operated the shelter, told the Globe.

PROVIDENCE — After more than 100 days of operating as a makeshift emergency homeless shelter in the shuttered American Lithuanian Citizens Beneficial Club building on Smith Street, the organizers behind “Operation Hunker Down” have agreed to shut it down.

“We’re all burnt out. Volunteers have gotten sick just trying to help out,” O’Connor said. Though Silva had been helpful and O’Connor had tried to limit the shelter’s hours to ease the burden on volunteers, people kept breaking in, he said, making operating more complicated.

“When Silva showed up last night and pointed out our issues, it reaffirmed to me that we can’t keep doing this,” said O’Connor. “Volunteers didn’t fill out the fire log during the weekend. More beds were put down. So all the work we did to be compliant was just not working out.”

“If we can’t do the basic stuff, then they are right, then we can’t give people the love they need,” he said.

“I’m exhausted. My own life has been disrupted by doing this,” said O’Connor. By closing, “I do feel like a sell out. I feel like I’m that person that I was critiquing. But on the other hand, I know this was the right move.”

Operation Hunker Down, opened in January, when O’Connor, a 2014 Providence College graduate who lives nearby, invited five homeless people to sleep on mattresses in the old building on a freezing night. Less than a month later, 35 to 45 people were staying there, as previously reported by Boston Globe Rhode Island.

At the time, O’Connor sought advice from Providence police and worked closely with the local fire marshal to make sure the old social club building was up to code. A handful of volunteers, some of them close to homelessness themselves, helped keep the place running.

But nearly three months later, on March 30, the state fire board told the shelter that they had 72 hours to dwindle its capacity down to 16 people. There were more than 40 people staying there the day they received the order.

David O'Connor gives pizza to the residents of Operation Hunker Down. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

O’Connor managed to meet the new, lower capacity limit, and said donations and a grant from the Mae Organization helped him relocate six homeless individuals from the shelter into a nearby Airbnb through the beginning of May. One couple is living in O’Connor’s house, and one person from the shelter was taken in by a nearby neighbor.

Michael Smith, 65, rests on his army cot in the auditorium of the former American Lithuanian Club. He is a homeless, disabled veteran. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Since opening the shelter, O’Connor said they have served more than 100 homeless individuals. He said more than 40 have gone into detox and other programs.

“It’s hard to even reflect on this, honestly. The last 100 days have been mushed into this big thought I’m trying to understand,” said O’Connor. “But I’ve seen so many individual improvements in people. I just keep trying to think about that aspect.”

“Everyone is getting kicked out today. No one is sleeping there tonight. But when I looked at the list of individuals; they have other places they can go,” said O’Connor on Wednesday afternoon. “They just need to make that decision for them.”

The Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness is looking to relocate any remaining in the shelter.

O’Connor is a private citizen who did not work in the housing space prior to opening Operation Hunker Down. Many of the volunteers he worked with had no experience with housing either, he said, but took the issue of homelessness into their own hands. He said he hopes the state, which he said did not provide any resources to him, “steps up” and rethinks how to tackle the issue.

Private citizens took the issue of homelessness into their own hands by opening their own homeless shelter in the shuttered American Lithuanian Club, called Operation Hunker Down. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

“I’m just disheartened by this whole experience. I’m genuinely thinking about moving out of Rhode Island temporarily. It’s such a small state. We should be able to figure this out,” said O’Connor. While House of Hope sent a doctor and other outreach workers to the shelter, he said, that state has “no innovation on solving problems and doesn’t move resources quickly in times of emergencies.”

“Some say that private citizens shouldn’t be taking this matter into their own hands. They’re right. But I don’t see the government really stepping up here,” said O’Connor. “We can’t just drop people off at Butler [Hospital], detox for three days, and then return them right back to where they were. I saw it time and time again here. The state and other agencies kept telling us ‘you’re doing this wrong.’ But it’s not like they ever offered resources on how to make things right.”

“No one should be sleeping outside. I still believe that to my core,” he said. “This should be an opportunity for all of us [in Rhode Island] to level up, step up, and figure this out. We need to move beyond shelters. We need to fix this housing crisis.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.