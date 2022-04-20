fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man seriously injured in moped incident on Cape Cod

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated April 20, 2022, 42 minutes ago

A 67-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was flown to a hospital after a “moped incident” in Bourne Wednesday, police said.

Bourne police responded to the area of 51 Spinnaker Lane at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday, Seargent Francis Dougherty said in a brief telephone interview.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found the man suffering from serious injuries after what Dougherty described as a “moped incident.”

The man was taken to a trauma center off Cape Cod by a medical helicopter, Dougherty said.

The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

The incident remains under investigation by Bourne police, Dougherty said.

