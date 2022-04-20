Man seriously injured in moped incident on Cape Cod

A 67-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was flown to a hospital after a “moped incident” in Bourne Wednesday, police said.
Bourne police responded to the area of 51 Spinnaker Lane at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday, Seargent Francis Dougherty said in a brief telephone interview.
When they arrived at the scene, officers found the man suffering from serious injuries after what Dougherty described as a “moped incident.”
The man was taken to a trauma center off Cape Cod by a medical helicopter, Dougherty said.
The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.
The incident remains under investigation by Bourne police, Dougherty said.
Advertisement
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.