Man seriously injured in moped incident on Cape Cod

A 67-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was flown to a hospital after a “moped incident” in Bourne Wednesday, police said.

Bourne police responded to the area of 51 Spinnaker Lane at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday, Seargent Francis Dougherty said in a brief telephone interview.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found the man suffering from serious injuries after what Dougherty described as a “moped incident.”