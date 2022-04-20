Maynard plastic bag, polystyrene bans begins in July

Maynard is reminding residents that two new town bylaws aimed at helping protect the environment will take effect this summer.

One bans the use of thin-film single-use plastic bags by all food establishments and retail and grocery stores. The bags typically have handles and are used to transport purchases. Exempted bags include those used for dry cleaning, newspapers, produce, meat, bulk foods, and wet items.

The other bylaw prohibits the use of clear or rigid polystyrene in food service ware and packaging materials. It is used for trays and containers, disposable eating utensils, and cups, plates, and bowls.