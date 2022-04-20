fb-pixel Skip to main content
Groveland

Residents invited to help plan the future of Groveland

By John Laidler Globe Correspondent,Updated April 20, 2022, 58 minutes ago

Groveland residents have a chance to help the town prepare for its future.

The town is holding a series of public discussions to seek community input into a new comprehensive plan. The plan will cover issues ranging from economic development to housing and land use.

Three in-person meetings are scheduled, one for each of the three geographic areas that are the focus of the plan: Elm Square to Town Hall will be discussed May 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Bagnall Elementary School to the Georgetown line May 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; and 150 Center St. to Veasey Memorial Park May 14 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

All sessions will be at Town Hall. Residents also can complete an online survey by April 29, accessible at surveymonkey.com/r/GrovelandSurvey1.

“The survey and meetings will provide the town with vital feedback as we develop a vision for Groveland’s future,” Town Administrator Rebecca Oldham said.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video