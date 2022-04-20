Residents invited to help plan the future of Groveland

Groveland residents have a chance to help the town prepare for its future.
The town is holding a series of public discussions to seek community input into a new comprehensive plan. The plan will cover issues ranging from economic development to housing and land use.
Three in-person meetings are scheduled, one for each of the three geographic areas that are the focus of the plan: Elm Square to Town Hall will be discussed May 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Bagnall Elementary School to the Georgetown line May 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; and 150 Center St. to Veasey Memorial Park May 14 from 10-11:30 a.m.
All sessions will be at Town Hall. Residents also can complete an online survey by April 29, accessible at surveymonkey.com/r/GrovelandSurvey1.
“The survey and meetings will provide the town with vital feedback as we develop a vision for Groveland’s future,” Town Administrator Rebecca Oldham said.
