Rhode Island foodies, rejoice: Design plans for Union Station food hall have been approved

The food hall, which will be located in the historic Union Station, is set to open in spring 2023. The actual hall will connect former restaurant spaces like Bar Louie, which closed in 2020 , by a tunnel and will also feature an outdoor plaza. A standalone, separate restaurant will also be included.

PROVIDENCE — More than a year after Marsella Development Corporation announced it would create Rhode Island’s first food hall to downtown Providence, their design plans were unanimously approved by the Capital Center Commission on Wednesday.

The Capital Center Commission voted to approve plans to construct the food hall in the lower level of the Union Station property and the proposal to redevelop the outdoor plaza for al fresco dining.

The Marsella family, which has been connected to the One Union Station complex for more than 35 years, undertook the painstaking process of restoring the property to its former glory after a fire in 1987.

These new plans, they estimated on Wednesday, represent a $23.5 million investment across a nearly 30,000 square-foot space.

The Marsella Development Corporation unveiled design renderings for a $23.5 million plan to redevelop the ground level of One Union Station, which will feature a 16,000-square-foot food hall with more than a dozen separate restaurant concepts and bars. The food hall will be located in City Center in Providence, R.I. Marsella Development Corporation

The food hall has been styled to be similar to the Chelsea Market, the famous collection of shops and restaurants inside the historic National Biscuit Company complex in New York City’s Meatpacking District; the Harrods Food Hall in London, which features seasonal food, gourmet confectionaries, charcuterie, and rows of sourdough in a multi-market hall; and Union Market, known as Washington D.C.’s hippest place for Chesapeake Bay oysters, informal diners, and gift shops.

Marsella partnered with MK Global Hospitality Group to redevelop the space. MK’s principal, Matthias Kiehm, developed and opened new concepts at Harrods and his partner, James Wierzelewski, was the director of culinary operations. MK also spearheaded the concept development through the opening of La Centrale, a 40,000 square-foot Italian Food Hall in Miami, as well as TimeOut food and cultural markets in Miami, Chicago, and Boston.

The upper levels of the building, which overlook Kennedy Plaza, will remain under the existing ownership and occupation of the Rhode Island Foundation. Some of the Foundation’s space is currently leased to The Public’s Radio and Rhode Island Kids Count.

