Rideshare driver charged with kidnapping 19-year-old passenger in Bourne

My Mhamedi-Alaoui, 46, of Quincy was arraigned Tuesday in Falmouth District Court on one count of kidnapping, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said in a statement.

An Uber driver was charged with kidnapping a 19-year-old woman after he allegedly did not stop at her planned destination in Bourne last Friday, State Police said.

He was placed on $500 bail and ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victim, the statement said.

He is due back in court on June 9.

The woman escaped from Mhamedi-Alaoui’s car and reported the incident at the State Police barracks in Bourne, State Police said in a statement.

She said the driver did not stop at the planned destination and continued driving, despite her asking him multiple times to stop, the statement said.

Mhamedi-Alaoui continued driving on Route 6. He crossed the Bourne Bridge, and the passenger was able to escape when the car slowed down in traffic , the statement said.

State Police located the driver at a shopping plaza in Bourne, and he was taken into custody, the statement said.

A spokesperson for Uber said the driver is no longer working for them.

“What’s been reported by the rider is terrifying,” an Uber spokesperson said. “We removed this driver’s access to the Uber platform as soon as it was reported to us and are assisting law enforcement with their investigation.”

