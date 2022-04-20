Robert Ballard, ocean explorer who discovered the Titanic, to give URI’s commencement speech

Ballard received his doctorate in marine geology and geophysics from URI in 1974 and was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science degree in 1986. He returned to URI as a faculty member in 2001 after spending 30 years at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. He leads URI’s Center for Ocean Exploration and founded its Inner Space Center, which is an international hub for ocean science and education that helps facilitate, support, and promote live ocean exploration across the world.

Ballard, who is a professor of oceanography at the university, is best known for his discovery of various shipwrecks, including the RMS Titanic, the German battleship Bismarck, and John F. Kennedy’s PT-109. He’s led more than 150 ocean expeditions around the globe and recently published his memoir “Into the Deep.” The memoir discusses his career and how he has dyslexia, a complex learning disability that makes reading difficult.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Robert Ballard, a world-renowned ocean explorer, will deliver the keynote address for the University of Rhode Island’s undergraduate commencement from aboard his ship, the E/V Nautilus.

In 2019, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration selected Ballard and URI to lead its $94 million Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute to support exploration, responsible resource management, improved scientific understanding of the deep sea, and the blue economy across the US.

The news comes as URI is undertaking an effort to revitalize its Narragansett Bay Campus, which is home to the Graduate School of Oceanography. The first phase of its master plan includes a new pier to accommodate the arrival of the new $125 million National Science Foundation Regional Class R/V Narragansett Dawn as well as a new ocean robotics laboratory and marine operations facility.

URI President Marc B. Parlange, who was appointed in August 2021, has been recognized for his research in climate change, hydrology, and environmental fluid mechanics, has made boosting the school’s programs in the blue economy a priority.

The ceremony, which will be held May 22 on the Quadrangle of the Kingston Campus, will also honor artist and thought leader Barnaby M. Evans, who is the founder and executive artistic director of WaterFire Providence. Evans will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.

Waterfire in Providence, R.I. on Saturday, October 16 2021. Joe Giblin

Evans started WaterFire in 1994 in order to rebrand and re-establish Providence as a “destination.” It’s a city-scale intervention that combines a design approach with an aesthetics, land art, installation, site specific work, music, ritual and spectacle. Since it began, many in the tourism industry have called it the “crown jewel of the Providence Renaissance.” Evans also oversees the WaterFire Arts Center, which was established in 2017, that has transformed a former brownfields site into an urban arts center.

WaterFire “has been a catalyst in transforming our capital city, making it a cultural destination and serving as an economic driver for our state that has helped reinvigorate our communities,” said Parlange. The WaterFire Arts Center “provides a showcase for Rhode Island and national artists and exposes local youth and school groups to the arts. His leadership and vision represent the very best of what we aim to instill in our students and it is an honor to welcome him to our campus and to bestow this degree.”

Evans earned his bachelor’s degree in biology and environmental science from Brown University in 1975. He received the Providence’s Renaissance Award in 1997 and the 2003 Kevin Lynch Award from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In 2011, he was inducted into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame.

