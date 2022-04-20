Salem State names Ansari permanent dean of health and human services

Salem State University recently chose Sami Ansari as the next dean of its Maguire Meservey College of Health and Human Services.

Ansari, who had been serving as interim dean since January 2020, is now permanent dean of the college, which includes the university’s criminal justice, health care studies, nursing, occupational therapy, and social work programs.

Prior to becoming interim dean, Ansari had been a criminal justice faculty member at Salem State for 12 years, the last four as department chair. He previously served as a police chief in India, a human rights officer for the former United Nations Mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and a policy analyst for the Boston Police Department’s Office of Research and Development.