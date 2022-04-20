Surfer rescued from Cape Cod beach

An officer and multiple surfers nearby went out into the water and pulled the man to shore.

Police responded to several 911 calls for a man who was attached to a surfboard in the water at LeCount Hollow Beach at 10:45 a.m., police said in a statement.

A surfer who was floating face down off a Wellfleet beach was rescued Wednesday morning, police said.

Wellfleet EMS performed life-saving measures, and then he was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, police said. His condition was not known.

At the time the man was found, the wave height off the outer Cape Cod area was estimated to be around 4-6 feet based on their forecasts, said Kristie Smith, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Norton.

The wind gusts were up to 30 miles per hour in Chatham, the nearest measurement point from Wellfleet, Smith said.

Police and fire were also assisted by the Department of Public Works and rangers from the Cape Cod National Seashore.

The incident is under investigation.

