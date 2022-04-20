Two women stabbed in the Theater District, Boston police say

Two women were stabbed and seriously injured early Wednesday when a fight broke out in the Theater District as nightspots in the downtown neighborhood were closing, Boston police said.
Officers responded to Stuart and Warrenton streets around 2:19 a.m. where they found the women suffering from stab wounds, police said.
The women were taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of what police believed were serious injuries.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
No further information is currently available.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
