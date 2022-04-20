Wellesley to honor local Purple Heart recipients at Veterans Parade

Wellesley will honor any current or former residents who are Purple Heart recipients during the town’s annual Veterans Parade on Sunday, May 22.
The 54th annual Veterans Parade is scheduled to run from 1 to 3 p.m., according to organizers. It will start from the intersection of Washington Street and Route 9, and continue westward along Washington Street to Wellesley Square.
The Wellesley Celebrations Committee also is seeking nominations for Purple Heart honorees for the parade, the statement said. The medal is awarded to military members who are injured or killed while serving their country, the statement said.
People can fill out an online nomination form for the parade at wellesleywonderfulweekend.com/nominate, according to the statement. Organizers also are looking for volunteers to help drive honorees in the parade.
The parade is part of the town’s Wonderful Weekend celebration, which is scheduled for several days in late May. A full listing of events is available at wellesleywonderfulweekend.com/schedule, and includes a picnic, and a concert and a fireworks celebration held after the parade at Hunnewell Field.
The townwide event is hosted by the Wellesley Celebrations Committee and is supported by other local organizations.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.