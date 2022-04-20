Wellesley to honor local Purple Heart recipients at Veterans Parade

Wellesley will honor any current or former residents who are Purple Heart recipients during the town’s annual Veterans Parade on Sunday, May 22.

The 54th annual Veterans Parade is scheduled to run from 1 to 3 p.m., according to organizers. It will start from the intersection of Washington Street and Route 9, and continue westward along Washington Street to Wellesley Square.

The Wellesley Celebrations Committee also is seeking nominations for Purple Heart honorees for the parade, the statement said. The medal is awarded to military members who are injured or killed while serving their country, the statement said.