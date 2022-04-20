Weymouth woman accused of stealing from South Shore assisted living centers facing new charges, police say

Anne Rose Fleurant, 36, was charged with larceny from a building and receiving stolen property in Cohasset. She was also charged with identity fraud and three counts of larceny from a building in Quincy and two counts of receiving stolen property in Weymouth, Randolph police said in a statement.

A Weymouth woman who worked as a home health aide, and sometimes posed as one, is facing new charges as part of an investigation into allegations she stole jewelry and other valuables from residents of several senior living facilities south of Boston, police said Wednesday.

These bracelets are among the numerous stolen items Randolph police hope to return to victims. Randolph Police Department

Fleurant was previously charged with identity fraud, receiving a stolen credit card and improper use of a credit card in Randolph after her arrest on March 29, police said.

Fleurant had used her status as a home health aide to commit thefts in addition to posing as a worker in other healthcare fields to enter people’s homes, Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said.

Randolph police are looking to return the stolen valuables to the owners once they’re identified.

Some of the items recovered include a set of rings, multiple bracelets, a ceramic apple and The President’s Volunteer Service Award gold coin, according to police.

A presidential service medal is among the items seized during the investigation, police said. Randolph Police Department

Fleurant is scheduled to appear at Quincy District Court for arraignment on June 1.

The case remains under investigation.

A set of rings police seized and hope to return to its owner. Randolph Police Department

