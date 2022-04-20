Weymouth woman charged with stealing from multiple senior communities

Randolph police say they are hoping to return the stolen items, the department said in a press release.

Anne Rose Fleurant, 36, was arraigned on those charges March 30 in Quincy District Court, and additional charges are expected, according to a statement from Randolph police. Police are also investigating Fleurant for related crimes in Cohasset, Quincy, and Weymouth, according to the statement.

A Weymouth woman who both worked and posed as a home health aide has been charged with identity fraud, receiving a stolen credit card, and improper use of a credit card in connection with a series of thefts at senior independent and assisted living facilities, officials said Tuesday.

So far, victims have been found in Braintree, Cohasset, Quincy, Randolph, Westwood, and Weymouth, but investigators believe there may be more, including victims who don’t yet realized anything has been stolen, police said.

“This was a diligent and thorough investigation by Randolph Police detectives and our law enforcement partners in nearby communities, which resulted in an arrest and the recovery of many valuable and sentimental items that were taken from peoples’ homes,” Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said in the statement.

“We encourage anyone who believes they may be a victim or has noticed jewelry or other valuable items go missing in similar circumstances to contact the Randolph Police Department,” Maraq continued. “It is clear that many of the recovered items are unique, personalized and meaningful, and we hope to be able to return the items to their rightful owners.”

Police began an investigation March 22 after a victim at a senior living facility in Randolph reported noticing jewelry missing about an hour after Fleurant left the victim’s apartment, police said. The victim also reported that a missing credit card had been used at the Macy’s store at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree and at a liquor store, according to police.

Investigators found that Fleurant went to numerous senior communities and entered apartments both while working as a home health aide and while posing as one, and inside she stole designer purses, jewelry, checks, cash, credit cards, and other valuable items, police said. Fleurant then went to local stores and made large purchases, according to the statement.

Fleurant would enter apartments where she hadn’t been sent to work by knocking on the doors and telling victims that she worked for a hospice service or insurance company and was there to help, police said. Several victims who have been identified are experiencing dementia, according to the statement.

Randolph and Weymouth police obtained arrest warrants for Fleurant and search warrants for her home and vehicle on March 29 and executed them the following day, the statement said. A search found that Fleurant possessed personal checks from three victims that had been removed from the back of their checkbooks, so that the victims did not know they were missing, police said.

Investigators also found ID cards from about a dozen health care agencies, a large amount of jewelry, items bought with stolen credit cards, credit card receipts, and handbags made by Louis Vuitton, Coach, and Guess, according to the statement.

Anyone with information about the items or who believes they may have been a victim can contact Randolph police at 781-963-1212 and ask to speak with Detective Marc Abramson at extension 135 or Detective Christopher Jones at extension 122, police said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.