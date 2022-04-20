Biden expected to send Ukraine $800 million in weapons

The Biden administration is preparing to announce another $800 million in weapons and support for Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter.

The money will come from the president’s draw-down authority to send stockpiles of weapons to a U.S. ally in an emergency. Its contents are expected to be similar to the last package of aid, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity in advance of an announcement.

President Joe Biden last week announced a package of aid that he said provided “new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armored personnel carriers” as well as the transfer of additional helicopter.