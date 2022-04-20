Biden expected to send Ukraine $800 million in weapons

The Biden administration is preparing to announce another $800 million in weapons and support for Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter.
The money will come from the president’s draw-down authority to send stockpiles of weapons to a U.S. ally in an emergency. Its contents are expected to be similar to the last package of aid, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity in advance of an announcement.
President Joe Biden last week announced a package of aid that he said provided “new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armored personnel carriers” as well as the transfer of additional helicopter.
Advertisement
The fresh round of support comes amid rising concern among the U.S. and allies that more of eastern Ukraine is poised to fall under Russian control with the siege of Mariupol in perhaps the final stage. NBC News reported earlier on the expected new aid.
Biden answered “yes” on Tuesday when a reporter asked if the U.S. will send more artillery to Ukraine. Asked about the brief exchange, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said only that Biden and other world leaders spoke on a call earlier Tuesday “about providing more ammunition and security assistance to Ukraine.”
White House officials declined to comment on further arms shipments. A senior Pentagon official did as well, although adding that the U.S. has a significant inventory of artillery, particularly 155mm howitzers.