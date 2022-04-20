Fla. Senate OK’s congressional map from DeSantis

The once-a-decade redistricting process will see Florida’s total number of districts rise to 28 because of the state’s gain in population. In 2020, Donald Trump won the state by just 3 percentage points.

Florida has 27 congressional districts, 16 of which are represented by Republicans and 11 by Democrats. Under the new map, which was proposed by DeSantis, Republicans would probably represent 20 districts while Democrats would represent eight.

The Florida Senate on Wednesday approved a new map that would hand Republicans a significant advantage over Democrats in congressional races, with the state House expected to send the proposal on to Republican Governor Ron DeSantis as early as Thursday.

The state Senate on Wednesday approved the DeSantis map on a party-line 24-to-15 vote. Republicans also hold a majority in the state House, which is expected to take up the measure on Thursday.

In floor remarks Wednesday morning, Democratic state Senator Shevrin D. “Shev” Jones noted that Florida runs the risk of having only two Black members of Congress if the new map is approved and that court challenges are almost certain to follow. More than 200 Black leaders gathered in front of the state Capitol on Tuesday to speak out against the new map.

“It’s my hope that you recognize that when you begin to trample on marginalized people in the manner that you’re doing — which you know is wrong — that’s when you have to do some self-reflection on whether or not we are doing the right thing,” Jones told his Senate colleagues.

He added that Republicans in the chamber had “acquiesced” to DeSantis and allowed him to “hijack this process.”

The redistricting gambit is the latest move by DeSantis, a vocal supporter of Trump, to raise his profile among the Republican base ahead of a potential White House bid in 2024. The governor has also launched a crusade against the Walt Disney Co. for its opposition to a Florida bill banning the teaching of gender-related issues to children and is campaigning in Nevada next week for GOP US Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, who has been endorsed by Trump.

Florida’s state Senate Republicans had previously advanced a map of their own that passed with near-unanimous bipartisan support. But the map was panned by national Republicans, who said the lawmakers had given up the chance to draw more seats favoring their party.

Earlier this year, DeSantis released his own map, one that would give Republicans a few more seats at a time when just a handful will determine the House majority in Congress.

Washington Post

The Tennessee Republican Party voted late Tuesday to remove Morgan Ortagus, a congressional candidate backed by Donald Trump, from the state’s primary ballot, underscoring the tensions this cycle across the country between GOP factions that are beholden to the former president and those that are not.

Ortagus, a former State Department spokeswoman, was one of three Fifth Congressional District candidates removed because they did not meet eligibility requirements, Tennessee Republican Party chairman Scott Golden told the Tennessean.

The state Republican Party’s bylaws require a candidate to have voted in three of the past four GOP primaries, as well as to actively participate in the state or local Republican parties. Moreover, the state legislature passed a bill last month that required the candidates to have lived in the state and district they want to represent for at least three years before the election.

Ortagus moved to Nashville last year, when she joined a health care investment firm, and announced her bid for Congress in February. Even before Ortagus launched her campaign, Trump said in January that she would have his “Complete and Total Endorsement” and praised her for being “an absolute warrior for America First and MAGA!”

In a statement Tuesday night, Ortagus defended her qualifications — noting she was a “3/4 primary voter” and had previously contributed to the Tennessee GOP — and said her team was evaluating its options.

“I’m a bonafide Republican by their standards, and frankly, by any metric,” Ortagus said in a statement. “I’m further disappointed that the party insiders at the Tennessee Republican Party do not seem to share my commitment to President Trump’s America First policies. As I have said all along, I believe that voters in Middle Tennessee should pick their representative — not establishment party insiders.”

The state GOP’s executive committee also voted to remove Republican congressional candidates Robby Starbuck and Baxter Lee from the primary ballot.

Washington Post

Michelle Obama to speak at democracy summit

WASHINGTON — Michelle Obama will deliver the keynote address at a democracy summit sponsored by a national, nonpartisan voting organization she helped create, the group announced Wednesday.

The former first lady’s June 13 remarks to When We All Vote’s inaugural Culture of Democracy Summit in Los Angeles will be her first in-person appearance before a large audience since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said. She last addressed When We All Vote in person in 2018 before the midterm elections.

“We need to talk about the state of our democracy and the ways we can protect it right from our own communities,” Obama said in a tweet announcing the upcoming speech.

Conversations during the June 10-13 summit will center around protecting democracy, combatting voter suppression, and ensuring equal access to the ballot box for this fall’s November midterm elections and political contests beyond, organizers said.

Artists, athletes, academics, grassroots organizers, and technology, civic, and corporate leaders are among the 1,500 people expected to participate.

“Democracy isn’t just a box we check every four years,’’ said Stephanie Young, executive director of When We We All Vote. “Voting must be embedded in all aspects of our culture.”

President Biden invited global leaders to his own Summit for Democracy last year to pledge his commitment to democracy worldwide, even as the United States faces its own challenges in meeting the democratic ideals of its founders.

Former president Donald Trump and his allies continue to stoke lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Republican-led states have used his false claims of election fraud to justify new voting restrictions. Supporters of the Republican former president who deny that Biden, a Democrat, was legitimately elected are running for election administration roles in several states.

Associated Press

Biden expects to attend correspondents’ dinner

WASHINGTON — President Biden plans to attend the White House Correspondents’ Association’s annual dinner, the first time a sitting president will be at the event since Barack Obama in 2016.

The organization said in a tweet that it was pleased to host Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the dinner April 30 that will honor the First Amendment.

Donald Trump opted to skip the event when he was president, and it was canceled in 2020 and last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” is serving as the event’s entertainer. In 2018, Michelle Wolf’s biting, after-dinner comedy routine grabbed headlines, even in Trump’s absence.

After the Gridiron Club dinner in Washington earlier this month, some of those who attended, including Cabinet members, other administration officials, and members of Congress tested positive for COVID-19 amid a surge of cases around the nation’s capital.

Capacity for the upcoming dinner is more than 2,600 and the event is fully booked.

Ashish Jha, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, suggested last weekend that the correspondents’ dinner should move forward. He told “Fox News Sunday” that “we are at the point in this pandemic” where “I think we can gather safely.”

“I don’t think events like that need to be canceled,’’ Jha said. “I think, if people put in good safeguards, they can make it substantially safer, make sure people are vaccinated, make sure you have testing, improve ventilation.”

Associated Press