In BPS-labor clash, struggling students are forgotten constituency

After reading James Vaznis’s article “Labor problems intensifying BPS turmoil” (Page A1, April 14), I was left wondering how the students would be affected by these union negotiations. Vaznis does well in explaining the disagreements between the district and the unions but fails to effectively highlight how the students are directly affected.

Boston Public Schools wants to put more English-language learners and students with disabilities in general classes without another teacher or a paraprofessional. This would leave classrooms of students with varying degrees of capabilities with only one teacher to support them.

I am a volunteer in the BPS, where I see classes without paraprofessionals and I see students being left behind because they are not able to get the individualized attention they need. The teachers are left without the resources to adequately support their students.