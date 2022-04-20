The intolerance that divides and besets us

We need officeholders who understand that their job is to serve all Americans, not their own self-interest, and who are not ideologues. The diversity of America requires that office seekers be people who understand that compromise always benefits the greatest number. Half a loaf is almost always better than no loaf, but too many of today’s politicians, on both sides, haven’t learned that lesson.

Michael Bloomberg’s recent op-ed on one of the gravest dangers to our democracy is yet another reminder that the stubborn extremists on the far right and the far left are putting our great country at risk and jeopardizing the future of all Americans ( “The gravest danger to US democracy: righteous intolerance,” April 14). It is beyond the time when the vast middle should rise up, be heard, and most important, run for public office at all levels. This country needs moderates, not polarizing extremists, in office.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The Founding Fathers practiced the art of compromise when they settled on our Constitution. Where are those in the middle, especially from the younger generation? Perhaps they are on the sidelines because of what they see happening in public life today. I hope not, because they may be the key to securing our future.

Advertisement

Thomas F. Maffei

Melrose





GOP has been captured by its Trumpist faction

There is a reason why Michael Bloomberg was able to offer several right-wing examples of “righteous intolerance” but not so regarding the left. The once Grand Old Party has been captured by its Trumpist faction — lying about the last election, doing whatever it can to prevent people from voting, promoting ridiculous conspiracy theories — with some even excusing Vladimir Putin’s genocidal war-making.

The greatest danger to our democratic republic today is from the far right, with our defense depending on a coalition of Democrats, independents, and the few remaining Republicans who are true to GOP principles.

Advertisement

Neal W. Ferris

Durham, N.H.





Intolerance against a truth but not against a person

In his piece on righteous intolerance, Michael Bloomberg leaves out an important distinction with regard to tolerance or intolerance: intolerance against a person vs. intolerance against a truth. To stress this point, I refer to an excerpt from a lecture from the venerable Fulton J. Sheen (1895-1979), “A plea for intolerance”:

“What is tolerance? Tolerance is an attitude of reasoned patience toward evil and a forbearance that restrains us from showing anger or inflicting punishment. But what is more important than the definition is the field of its application. The important point here is this: Tolerance applies only to persons, but never to truth. Intolerance applies only to truth, but never to persons. Tolerance applies to the erring; intolerance to the error.”

To this, I add: The expectation is that, after much discourse and debate, a perceived intolerance of the truth gives way to enlightenment of the actual truth.

Americo A. Salini Jr.

Andover





The deniers of truth must be met with resistance

Re “The gravest danger to US democracy: righteous intolerance”: Michael Bloomberg makes some good points about the need for civility, but he misses the bigger point. In many cases there is a middle ground, but not when one party denies the truth about Jan. 6, 2021, not to mention the longstanding denial of climate change. Righteous indignation or not, apocalyptic terms (such as “the end of liberty”) or not, we will not survive if these lies are allowed to stand. Appeasement is not the answer.

Advertisement

Marjorie Lee

Wayland