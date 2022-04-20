The Mass. justice system failed my daughter Rehma Sabir

This revision was a repeat of what happened in our daughter Rehma Sabir’s case, in 2015. Nine months pregnant, I sat across from District Attorney Marian Ryan as she told my husband and me that her office could not proceed with murder charges against the person accused of killing Rehma. The reasoning was the same as in Devlin’s case — an assistant medical examiner had revised her original finding of homicide to undetermined. Because the office could not meet the burden of proof at trial, they had to drop the charges.

The Middlesex County District Attorney’s office recently dropped homicide charges against a man accused of driving into State Police Trooper Thomas Devlin. The office claimed prosecutors could not meet the burden of proof for a trial after the assistant state medical examiner on the case revised her original finding. She changed the cause of death to “ could not be determined ” after initially concluding that Devlin’s death was a result of injuries sustained during the accident.

The system failed Devlin. It failed our daughter.

If systemic, addressable issues are allowed to persist and subvert the legal system, it will continue to fail others like Devlin and our daughter.

My husband has worked tirelessly toward legislation, “An Act to Promote Public Safety and Certainty Related to Child Deaths” alongside passionate state lawmakers, the Massachusetts chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and others. The bill consists of one sentence — that the chief medical examiner would be required to review and approve the death findings in a child under the age of 2, as well as any revision in findings.

The proposed legislation applies specifically to child deaths, but it exposes systemic failures that need to be addressed more broadly. The stakes in the criminal justice system are high for the accused, the victims, and the bereaved. Having safety checks in the system is critical to its proper functioning. In the case of child deaths in Massachusetts, particularly but not exclusively, those safety checks do not exist.

In Massachusetts, assistant medical examiners can make and change rulings, even in the case of high-profile or complicated cases, without any oversight or agreement from the chief medical examiner. One ME has the power to change the course of a case with no accountability. Having a sign-off from the chief of the department as a quality control measure minimizes the chance of an incorrect finding or reversal. The legislation is a relatively simple fail safe yet has faced stiff opposition from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Rehma and Devlin’s cases illustrate that the Massachusetts legal system allows its constituent parts to point fingers at each other and evade responsibility in tough homicide cases. The district attorney blames the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for changing the cause of death, ignoring weighty physical evidence such as signs of violence in our apartment, in Rehma’s case, or that there was no autopsy to back either the initial conclusion of fatal injuries from the accident or revised ME finding of a ”probable” rare brain disease in Devlin’s case. The chief says the assistant medical examiner has the freedom to make changes with little explanation and record an “undetermined” cause of death for controversial cases. The adversarial system allows attorneys to make spurious allegations without recourse, as the defense did in Rehma’s case when they falsely claimed she was an ill child and implied parental involvement in her death. No person or agency wants to own the process. None of the players face accountability for their decisions and actions. Not only does the system fail, but there is zero incentive for change from within.

Why are we speaking up now instead of in the years when Rehma’s case was ever-present in the media? Back then, we thought that the system would deliver justice if allowed to run its course. We believed the DA’s office when its prosecutors assured us the facts would be clear at trial. We had no reason to think that the assistant medical examiner, weeks before the case was due to go to trial, and after significant lobbying by so-called medical experts hired by the defense team, could change the cause of death and bypass a trial by jury. We naively trusted the system and discovered at great cost that trust was misplaced. We have a responsibility to demand and work for change, even if it can no longer benefit our daughter’s case.

There are no clear answers for how to fix structural faults in the legal system. Perhaps making district attorney offices apolitical positions that are not elected would prevent intense public pressure being a factor in high profile cases. Perhaps legislation that compels the medical examiner’s office to undertake basic safeguards for ensuring the dependability of its decisions will help in cases like Rehma’s and Devlin’s. Perhaps both the prosecution and defense should be restricted from contributing to a media circus pre-trial, to maintain the presumption of innocence until guilt is proven and to protect victims and their families from victim-blaming.

As things stand, though, the criminal justice system in Massachusetts has demonstrated its potential to fail when the people tasked with upholding it ignore glaring loopholes. The proposed legislation is a small step in the right direction.

Nada Siddiqui is a child advocate.