Ashlyn Either leads Bourne to victory in a girls’ lacrosse thriller

The Canalmen are now 3-1 after back-to-back league wins. Angelina Bonito and Kendal Fortune rounded out Bourne’s scoring total with two goals apiece.

Either found the back of the net with 43 seconds remaining in the South Coast Conference clash, propelling the visitors to their second consecutive one-goal win after defeating Fairhaven, 9-8, on April 15. Brooke Lunedei scored four times in that matchup and added seven more Wednesday, raising her scoring total to 19 through four games.

With the clock ticking under one minute, Ashlyn Either lifted the Bourne girls’ lacrosse team to a dramatic 12-11 win at Greater New Bedford Wednesday afternoon.

In the final minute of the matchup, Caleigh Wrighter saved two crucial shots to put an exclamation mark on a nine-save day and the win.

Archbishop Williams 12, Arlington Catholic 9 — Senior Karaline O’Toole scored eight goals and assisted on two more in a fantastic performance for the Bishops (4-1) in the Catholic Central League triumph.

Haverhill 15, Georgetown 5 — Sophia Riley and Katrina Savvas scored five goals apiece to pace the Hillers (3-2).

Old Rochester 16, Apponequet 6 — Maddie Wright scored seven goals and distributed four assists for the Bulldogs (5-1), with Kelly Quinlan adding four goals in the South Coast Conference win.

Boys’ lacrosse

Brooks 11, St. Mark’s 9 — Juniors Alex Dixon (5 goals, 1 assist) and Alejo Woelper (3 goals, 1 assist) led Brooks (1-2) to the ISL win.

North Quincy 9, Dennis-Yarmouth 3 — Sophomore Teddy Lynch put up four goals for the Red Raiders (2-3) in the nonleague win.

Sharon 7, Dedham 5 — Brady Daylor found the back of the net five times to propel the Eagles (2-5) to the nonleague win.

Triton 12, Bishop Fenwick 5 — Jared Leonard paced the visitors with five goals, and Thomas Cahill (3 goals, 2 assists), Seamus Cahill (2 goals, 1 assist), and Sean Touney (3 assists) were also key for the the Vikings (5-2) in the nonleague win.

Girls’ tennis

Austin Prep 5, Manchester Essex 0 — In a third singles match that extended two-plus hours, junior Helena Trojer prevailed 7-5, 7-5 for the Cougars (7-0) in the nonconference win.

Bourne 4, Dighton-Rehoboth 1 — Emma Correira won her fifth straight match at second singles, helping the Canalmen (4-1) to a South Coast Conference victory.

Boys’ track

Gloucester 80, Winthrop 46 — Jack Newton finished first in the mile (4:49.1), high jump (5-4) and 110-meter hurdles (18.6) to pace the Fishermen (1-1) to a win against the Vikings. Sam Ashwell also finished first in the 400 (60.2) and triple jump (37-11).

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.