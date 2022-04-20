Astros put Jose Altuve on injured list with hamstring strain

The Astros hoped to avoid placing Altuve on the injured list but did so Wednesday after deciding that he likely will need more than a week to recover.

The 2017 AL MVP was injured legging out an infield single in the eighth inning Monday night, and the roster move is backdated to Tuesday.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a strained left hamstring.

“It’s a 10 day and we’ll reevaluate from there,” manager Dusty Baker said. “He was disappointed. He apologized, which you don’t have to. But that’s kind of guy he is.”

Baker said the Astros would split time at second base between Aledmys Díaz and Niko Goodrum while Altuve is out.

Guardians place three players on COVID-19 injured list

The Cleveland Guardians placed three players on the COVID-19 injured list, including major league batting leader Owen Miller.

Starter Cal Quantrill and reliever Anthony Castro also tested positive for the virus and were moved to the IL prior to Cleveland’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox.

Miller, a first baseman, leads the big leagues with a .500 average and a 1.509 OPS.

“They all feel fine,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “That’s good, but it’s frustrating.”

Francona said each player reported symptoms and underwent tests Tuesday. They immediately entered health and safety protocols once the diagnosis was made.

Mariners’ manager Scott Servais out due to COVID-19

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais and third base coach Manny Acta have both tested positive for COVID-19 and will be away from the team beginning with Wednesday’s game against the Texas Rangers.

First base coach Kristopher Negrón will serve as the acting manager. Negrón managed Seattle’s Triple-A affiliate last season before joining the major league staff this year.

Seattle added Tacoma coach Zach Vincej, hitting coordinator C.J. Gillman and special assignment coordinator Dan Wilson to the bench as assistants for Wednesday’s game.

Seattle is experiencing a growing number of COVID-19 cases impacting the franchise. Seattle also placed righthander Paul Sewald on the COVID-19 injured list, joining outfielder Mitch Haniger and catcher/designated hitter Luis Torrens.

Along with the players, Servais said Tuesday that several other staff members had tested positive in recent days. Servais wore a mask during his pregame media availability on Tuesday when announcing Torrens’s positive test.

“I want to try and take all precautions. With the protocols MLB has in place, we don’t want to start losing more players,” Servais said Tuesday.

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson placed on seven-day concussion list

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson was placed on the seven-day concussion list a day after a home plate collision with Luke Voit of the San Diego Padres.

Stephenson was knocked out of Tuesday night’s game after a first-inning collision. Voit slammed into Stephenson’s head as he slid into the plate while trying to score from first on Jurickson Profar’s double. Stephenson held onto the ball for the out but was on the ground for several minutes. He was able to walk to the dugout.

Stephenson became the 13th Reds player placed on the injured list.

Brandon Woodruff dominates, Brewers beat Pirates for sweep

Brandon Woodruff pitched hitless ball into the sixth inning, Rowdy Tellez homered for the second straight day, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 for a three-game sweep.

Woodruff (2-1) gave up just one hit, a one-out single by former teammate Daniel Vogelbach in the sixth.

After pitching five shutout innings in a win over St. Louis in his last outing, Woodruff struck out nine and walked two in six scoreless innings to beat the Pirates. The two-time All-Star struck out Bryan Reynolds three times and Ben Gamel and Josh VanMeter twice each.

Advertisement

Josh Hader earned his sixth save in six tries, finishing off Milwaukee’s fourth straight win.

Tellez gave the NL Central champions a 1-0 lead with a home run in the second inning. He fouled off five pitches from Mitch Keller (0-3) before hitting a 96 mph fastball 394 feet.

Tellez hit a two-run homer in Tuesday’s win.