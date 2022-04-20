Despite setback to Westwood, Medfield girls’ lacrosse team is proud of how far it has come

There were two defeats to Westwood, including a humbling 16-4 loss (which really put the recent one-goal setback in perspective, and a pair of losses to Dover-Sherborn, the Division 2 champion.

Medfield finished 7-11 in 2019, and the 2020 season was cancelled because COVID. But the Warriors made a major splash last spring with a 15-4 season punctuated with a run to the Division 2 East semifinals.

The Medfield girls’ lacrosse team was dealt a 7-6 Tri-Valley League loss last week to Westwood, the defending Division 1 champion. The initial disappointment quickly subsided as the Warriors took a moment to collectively appreciate how far they have come as a program.

“I’m just so proud of [the Westwood] game,” senior captain Lauren Schofield said. “We did lose, but I think it was a pretty honorable loss. We all played our hearts out and did pretty well for ourselves.”

As the No. 6 Warriors (4-1) pursue their first state title since 2012, this one in Division 3, they do so now having concrete proof that they can hang with the best of the best.

With sophomore standout Kelly Blake (27 goals, 13 assists, 41 draw controls), Northwestern University commit Alex Blake (17 goals, 10 caused turnovers), a junior, and a savvy group of 11 seniors, the Warriors are hitting their stride at the right time. In coach Mary Laughna’s first season in 2019, the players felt they could be part of something special. Now they are seeing their hard work come to fruition.

“This year, we’re able to take our time and evolve our play more,” senior goalie Isabella Iannone said. “We’ve really been able to understand our strengths and improve on our weaknesses.”

Laughna, a Westwood graduate who was previously a member of the Wolverines’ coaching staff, was hired just a few weeks before the start of the 2019 campaign.

It was a quick turnaround, and the Warriors played a number of challenging teams tight, just missing the tournament.

“It was such a heartbreaker, but it made us so fired up and inspired for the next year,” said Schofield, a standout defender. “We really wanted to make up for lost time. We came back with a vengeance.”

Last year was momentous; the Warriors started to actualize the blueprint they’ve had for years. After a lopsided loss to Dover-Sherborn earlier in the season, they fell, 15-11, to the rival Raiders in the tournament and entered this season with momentum.

Having the Blakes (not related) back for another year left Medfield in an ideal spot. Kelly, a member of the U-16 United States national team this summer, is dominant and has a polished game. Alex is also unstoppable in the eyes of Laughna. With unselfish role players such as senior twins Sophie and Liza Young still in the mix, and the wisdom and enthusiasm of senior Maddie Bicknell (injured) coming from the bench, the Warriors knew their team culture was strong.

Another major advantage for the Warriors: many of their players excel in other sports. Senior captain Annie McCarthy (Amherst College) and senior Lillie Cumming (Trinity College), for instance, are both playing basketball at the next level, and they use their foot speed and technique to help them in lacrosse.

Senior captain Emma Bannister is also a cross-country captain and has tremendous endurance. Grenne Campbell, a senior midfielder, is a Tri-Valley All-Star in hockey, and Kerry White (soccer, diving) and Kelley Reagan (soccer, swim captain) are also multi-sport athletes.

Though they don’t specialize in lacrosse year round, it’s constantly on their minds regardless of the season. The Warriors believe that if they continue to rely on their athleticism, togetherness and balance, it will vault them into true state title contention.

“Even though for some of them it’s not their main sport, you’d never know it from looking at them,” Laughna said. “They’re fully dedicated, and they put in the time and work. This senior class has set a new expectation for classes to come.”

Quick sticks

▪ Boston Latin senior Reagan O’Brien netted her 400th career goal in a 16-6 nonleague win over Winchester Saturday, finishing the game with a staggering 12 tallies. The standout attack, now a senior committed to Johns Hopkins, has started for the No. 10 Wolfpack since she was in seventh grade.

“As a coach it’s great to see any kid reach a milestone, especially when you know they’ve put the time in,” Boston Latin coach Tegan Avellino said. “This is a kid who puts the time in every day to get better; at practice, outside of practice, all year long.

O’Brien needed six more goals to hit 400 heading into Saturday’s matchup with Winchester.

“I’m sure she knew in the moment and was happy, but like any great athlete, she stayed focused on playing hard,” Avellino said. “Her teammates held up a sign to celebrate her in the moment, but it really wasn’t until the game was over that we had the chance to celebrate her great accomplishment with her.”

Her older sister Quinlan, a freshman at Johns Hopkins, finished her career at Boston Latin with over 600 career points, including 312 goals and 306 assists.

▪ Freshman Addie and junior Annika Pyy have led the offensive drive for undefeated Plymouth North (3-0-0). The sisters combined for 24 goals and seven assists in the Eagles’ last two games, wins over Nauset and Barnstable. The older Pyy, committed to Assumption College to continue her lacrosse career, also competes on Plymouth North’s basketball and soccer teams, sharing the court with her sister during the winter season.

Games to watch

Thursday, No. 13 Newburyport at No. 12 Central Catholic, 11 a.m. — The Clippers (4-0-0) take on fellow unbeaten Central (4-0-1) in a nonleague game.

Friday, Austin Prep at Wayland, 10 a.m. — Just on the outside looking in, the Cougars (5-1-0) will continue their run at a Top 20 spot with a nonleague win over Wayland (0-1-0).

Monday, No. 5 Walpole at No. 11 Duxbury, 4 p.m. — Looking to crack the top 10, the Dragons host Walpole in a nonleague clash.

Tuesday, Natick at Brookline, 4 p.m. — In a Bay State Carey matchup, the Redhawks (1-1-0) visit a Brookline (0-4-0) team on the hunt for its first win of the season.

Wednesday, No. 17 Bishop Feehan at Arlington Catholic, 4 p.m. — The Shamrocks (5-0-0) visit Arlington Catholic (4-2-0) in a Catholic Central League matchup.

Correspondent Emma Healy contributed to this story.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.