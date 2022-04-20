fb-pixel Skip to main content
GIRLS' LACROSSE | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ lacrosse: Plymouth North’s Addie Pyy headlines Players of the Week

By Emma Healy Globe Correspondent,Updated April 20, 2022, 39 minutes ago

Emmy Clark, Masconomet — A junior attack, she scored 10 goals against Danvers, lifting the Chieftains to a 20-5 Northeastern Conference win. She added four more goals and two assists in a 13-2 win over Marblehead.

Kate Coughlin, Brooks — In a 21-8 ISL win over Buckingham, Browne, & Nichols, the senior registered eight goals. Coughlin added two tallies in a 10-9 win over Milton Academy.

Jillian Hinck, Arlington — The senior made 18 saves to help the Spy Ponders hold off North Andover, 9-7, for a nonleague win.

Addie Pyy, Plymouth North — In a 14-3 nonleague win over Nauset, the freshman scored five goals and four assists. Her sister, Annika, a junior, had a team-high six goals. One day prior, Addie led the Eagles with six goals and two assists in an 18–8 win over Barnstable.

Lily Samoska, Hingham — The sophomore goaltender made 10 saves in a 16-8 nonleague victory over Cohasset; two days prior, she limited North Quincy to just two goals in 19–2 victory for No. 15 Hingham.



Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.

