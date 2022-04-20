English High’s top hitters dominate New Mission in Boston City League baseball

“Those guys have been consistent all season,” English coach Christian Ortiz said. “Jefferson and Francis have been the hottest hitters and when they’re on base it’s hard to pitch to David and Justin.”

Francis Arias, Jefferson Soto, David Castillo, and Justin Peguero, the 1 through 4 hitters in the order, combined to reach base 12 times and score 10 runs as English cruised to an 11-3 win over visiting New Mission in a Boston City League matchup.

The top of the English High baseball lineup delivered in a big way Wednesday afternoon.

Arias led off the bottom of the first with a triple and scored on an RBI groundout from Soto. Castillo followed with a walk, stole a pair of bags, and scored on a sac-fly.

Advertisement

English (4-1) broke the game open in the middle innings when Soto and Castillo each scored three runs on a pair of hits and walks. The Eagles led 11-2 after five innings.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“We like to be active on the base paths,” said Castillo.

Soto finished 3 for 4 with 3 runs, Castillo went 1 for 2 with 4 runs, and Peguero had two walks, one hit, and a run.

English has now scored eight or more runs in four of its five games.

Amesbury 12, Manchester Essex 10 — Junior Trevor Kimball and sophomore Drew Scialdone both went deep for Amesbury (4-1). Junior Jake Harring, senior Shea Cucinotta, and sophomore Will Arsenault each recorded three hits in the Cape Ann Baker Division win.

Arlington 16, Belmont 2 — Senior center fielder Evan O’Rourke went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and junior second baseman Dylan Walsh also knocked in three runs in a Middlesex League win for the Spy Ponders (4-2).

Arlington Catholic 9, Bishop Fenwick 3 — Chris Klein went the distance for the Cougars (2-3) in the Catholic Central win.

Advertisement

Beverly 8, Saugus 6 — Cooper Gavin racked up eight strikeouts in five innings for the Panthers (5-1) in the Northeastern Conference win. Sam Armbruster, Logan Petrosino, and Ian Visnick each drove in two.

Bishop Feehan 5, Needham 4 — Pinch-hitter Brett Jussaume doubled home the winning run for the Shamrocks (6-1) in the nonleague win. Senior Ben Feeley and junior Ian Moser each recorded two hits for Feehan.

Braintree 6, Norwood 4 — Tyler Curtis and Josh Morelli combined for the win while allowing four hits over eight innings and Morelli put the visiting Wamps (5-1) ahead with a two-out, bases-clearing double in the top of the eighth.

Bridgewater-Raynham 10, New Bedford 0 — Tyler Cattoggio and Kevin Doyle each recorded a pair of hits and two RBIs for the Trojans (5-1) in the Southeast Conference tilt. Trent Smith went five innings, allowing just one hit while striking out seven for the win.

Cambridge 9, Acton-Boxborough 5 — Dante Christie pitched six innings and Emmett Wiley drove in three runs for the Falcons (2-2) in the Dual County League victory.

Central Catholic 6, Mount Saint Michael (N.Y.) 3 — Nathan Kearney and Ryan Cloutier each recorded a pair of hits and drove in a run for the Raiders (5-0) in the nonconference triumph. Josh Florence pitched five scoreless, two-hit innings for the win.

Danvers 8, Masconomet 0 — Joe Zamejtis fanned 16 in the Northeastern Conference win for the Falcons (5-2).

Franklin 4, Catholic Memorial 2 — Jacob Jette fired a complete game, scattering five hits and striking out six for the Panthers (3-3). Joe Tirrell homered and Jack Marino went 2 for 3 in the nonconference win.

Advertisement

Lynn Classical 8, Somerville 2 — Kyle Durant tossed five scoreless innings with nine strikeouts to earn the win for the Rams (7-1) in a Greater Boston League contest.

Marblehead 11, Salem 1 — Ian Maude twirled a two-hitter for the Magicians (2-2), and Schuyler Schmitt recorded three hits and three RBIs in the Northeastern Conference win.

Medfield 11, Xaverian 6 — Senior Jack Goodman homered and doubled, classmate Brett Nickerson (3 for 4) drove in a pair of runs, and junior Scott Donahue (2 for 3,RBI) picked off a pair of runners attempting to steal. Junior Jack Collins pitched four innings in relief to earn the win for the Warriors (3-1).

Natick 12, North Attleborough 2 — Junior pitcher Charlie Collins struck out 11 over five innings to get the win for the Redhawks (2-3). Seniors Jack Gerstein (3 RBIs) and Ryan Maltzman (2 RBIs) led the offense in the nonleague win.

North Quincy 4, Quincy 3 — Kevin Pritchard fired six strong innings, striking out seven while allowing one earned run and Zach Taylor pocketed the save in the first round for the Red Raiders (4-2) in the Steve Sullivan Tournament at Adams Field. Max Gaudiano delivered an RBI double, Scott Ritz singled in a run, and John Lynch had two hits.

Advertisement

O’Bryant 5, South Boston 0 — The Griffin brothers, Steven (10 strikeouts), a senior, and Matthew (13 strikeouts), a freshman, each threw five innings of no-hit ball for the Tigers (5-1) in the doubleheader sweep in the City League.

Oliver Ames 4, Dighton-Rehoboth 3 — Nick Clark (4 hits, 2 earned runs) struck out six across six innings to earn the nonleague win for the Tigers (5-1). Nate Carpentier (2 for 3) drove in a run, and Ian Kelly earned the save.

Peabody 11, Winthrop 1 — Sophomore Cam Connolly earned his first varsity win, allowing one hit over five innings and striking out four for the Tanners (5-1) in the Northeastern Conference matchup.

Reading 6, Lexington 4 — Jacob Carter knocked in the winning run for the Rockets (6-0), who overcame a 4-0 deficit to take the Middlesex Liberty Division win.

Rivers 17, Brooks 7 — Sophomore Griffin Schutte belted two home runs, a double, and he drove in six runs for Rivers (3-2) in the ISL win.

St. Mary’s 2, Ocean (N.J.) 0 — Senior Aiven Cabral threw a two-hit shutout, racking up 10 strikeouts for the Spartans (3-2) on their trip to Myrtle Beach.

Stoneham 6, Wakefield 2 — Senior captain Tommy O’Grady tossed a three-hitter for the Spartans (4-2) and classmate Nick Carino went 2 for 2 with a double in the Middlesex Freedom Division victory.

Taunton 5, King Philip 2 — Ryan MacDougall pitched a complete game and Braeden Sullivan went 3 for 3 with two RBIs to lift the No. 9 Tigers (7-0) in a Hockomock League win.

Advertisement

Wellesley 13, Brockton 3 — Lukas Sharrock earned the win allowing one earned run on two hits over six innings, Tate Bannish drove in two runs and scored two runs, and Connor O’Neill scored four runs for the Raiders (4-2) in a nonleague win.

Woburn 3, Winchester 2 — Ryan Lush scored the winning run on an error in the 10th inning and Connor Welch earned the win in relief for the Tanners (4-4).

Sarah Barber, Cam Kerry, Ethan McDowell, Vitoria Poejo, and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.



